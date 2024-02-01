INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK and IMPERIAL VALLEY RADIATION ONCOLOGY WELCOME RADIATION ONCOLOGIST DR. YUJI SEO TO THEIR MEDICAL TEAM

Bringing Experience And Expertise in Radiation Oncology Care To The Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), with Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology, is proud to announce the addition of Radiation Oncologist Dr. Yuji Seo to our medical team in California. 

ION and Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology are thrilled to bring Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Yuji Seo, to the Imperial Valley region.
Yuji Seo, M.D. is a board-certified Radiation Oncologist who earned his medical degree from Osaka University. Dr. Seo completed a residency in Surgery at Case Western Reserve University, followed by a research fellowship at the same institution. Dr. Seo continued his education with a residency in Radiation Oncology at Case Western Reserve University. His clinical focus primarily encompasses head and neck cancers, breast cancer, lung cancer, and general radiation oncology.

Dr. Seo is looking forward to joining the team and providing full-time radiation oncology services to the community stating, "I'm excited to join ION and Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology. Their dedication to achieving excellence and prioritizing patient-centered care is just one of the many factors contributing to their expertise in cancer care.", said Dr. Seo. 

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network highlighted the importance of this addition, saying, "Having Dr. Yuji Seo join the team as a Radiation Oncologist in the Imperial Valley strengthens our commitment to serving both our patients and the community. We are thrilled to bring the community a physician with the experience and expertise of Dr. Seo."

Dr. Seo is now accepting new patients. Contact Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology to learn more about his services.

About Integrated Oncology Network
Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 60 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology
Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology is a full-service private oncology practice in El Centro, California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology delivers the highest quality radiation oncology care . With two locations, including South Bay Radiation Oncology in Chula Vista, California, Imperial Valley Radiation Oncology provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit 

www.ivro-sbro.com.

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network

