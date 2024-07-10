INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK and ONCOLOGICS WELCOME RADIATION ONCOLOGIST DR. BRYCE BEARD TO THEIR MEDICAL TEAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), with partner OncoLogics, is proud to announce the addition of Radiation Oncologist Dr. Bryce Beard.

We are excited to announce that Dr. Bryce Beard, a board-certified radiation oncologist with extensive experience in oncology and internal medicine, has joined our team. Dr. Beard earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his internship at Providence Portland Medical Center in Oregon, followed by a residency in radiation oncology at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. Dr. Beard has made significant contributions to medical literature and is committed to advancing cancer treatment. He has served as Medical Director of Rapides Regional Medical Center and as an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"I am excited to join Oncologics and to be part of an amazing group of people who I look up to professionally and personally.", said Dr. Beard.

OncoLogics Radiation Oncologist Stephen Wilt, MD, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bryce Beard to OncoLogics. His extensive expertise in radiation oncology and dedication to patient care will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-tier treatment to our patients and community throughout southern Louisiana."

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, highlighted the importance of this addition, saying, "Dr. Beard's commitment to advancing cancer treatment aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that he will be a tremendous asset to our team and to the patients and community."

Dr. Beard is now accepting new patients. Contact OncoLogics to learn more about his services.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com .

About OncoLogics

OncoLogics brings cutting-edge cancer care right to your doorstep, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and therapies. With four convenient locations throughout southern Louisiana, our mission is to deliver these advanced treatments close to home, allowing your family and community to offer essential support, regardless of your specific cancer diagnosis. To learn more about Oncologics, visit www.oncologics.net.

