INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK AND SOUTHWEST UROLOGY ANNOUNCE THE ADDITION OF UROLOGIST DR. JABER ALANZI TO THEIR TEAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), together with partner SouthWest Urology, is proud to welcome Urologist Dr. Jaber Alanzi to the medical team.

Dr. Jaber Alanzi is a board-certified urologist with an extensive clinical practice and academic research background. He earned his medical degree from the School of Medicine at Damascus University in Syria. He completed a postdoctoral research fellowship and a urology residency at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Dr. Alanzi holds a master's degree in sociology from New Mexico State University, reflecting his broad interest in the connection between societal factors and individual health.

Dr. Alanzi brings a wealth of experience from his time at an Ivy League residency program and his role as a director of urology in northwest Ohio. He established a comprehensive urology program there, including a robotic surgery division. Throughout his career, Dr. Alanzi has significantly contributed to medical literature and is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experience. He has served as Chief of Staff at Lima Memorial Health System and is currently an associate professor at the University of Toledo.

"I look forward to contributing to SouthWest Urology's outstanding reputation and helping improve the health and well-being of our patients," said Dr. Alanzi.

Dr. Michael Barkoukis of Southwest Urology remarked, "Adding Dr. Alanzi to our team enhances our expertise and enables us to provide even better care for our patients."

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, highlighted the significance of this addition: "Bringing Dr. Jaber Alanzi into our practice strengthens our team of skilled urologists and improves our ability to offer outstanding urology care and support to our patients."

Dr. Alanzi is now accepting new patients. Contact SouthWest Urology to learn more about his services.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About SouthWest Urology

SouthWest Urology is led by a team of highly trained urology specialists who offer state-of-the-art urological care in a warm, caring, and patient-centered setting. Offering men and women urologic care, comprehensive urologic cancer care and clinical navigation for a variety of urologic conditions, we strive to reach the highest degree of excellence, which has earned us an outstanding reputation in our community. For more information, visit www.southwesturology.com.

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network