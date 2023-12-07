INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK ANNOUNCES cCARE EXPANSION WITH SPECIALTY CLINIC IN RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA

News provided by

Integrated Oncology Network

07 Dec, 2023, 16:38 ET

Expanding Community Cancer Care with Gynecologic Oncology Services; Welcoming Dr. Valerie Galvan-Turner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), with California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE) is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest clinic, dedicated to advancing gynecologic oncology services in Riverside, California. This expansion marks a significant advancement into a new community and market, reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest level of comprehensive and specialized care.

Continue Reading
Dr. Valerie Galvan-Turner leads cCARE expansion efforts advancing access to specialty gynecologic oncology care in Riverside, California.
We proudly welcome Dr. Valerie Galvan-Turner, a fellowship-trained and board-certified gynecologic oncologist, to lead this exciting initiative. Dr. Galvan-Turner earned her medical degree and completed her residency at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. She continued to advance her training, receiving a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of California, Irvine. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology. 

"I am overjoyed to join cCARE and ION, to be back in California where I received incredible training, and to contribute to the advancement of gynecologic oncology care in Riverside. Our focus is on personalized, patient-centric approaches that empower individuals facing gynecologic cancers throughout their care journey," said Dr. Galvan-Turner.

This expansion aligns seamlessly with cCARE's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality oncology services throughout California, and ensuring timely access to care for our communities. Jedidiah Monson, MD, cCARE Board President and Medical Director of Radiation/Imaging, expressed enthusiasm about the venture: "Our investment in Riverside County oncology care, partnership with Dr. Galvan-Turner, and the introduction of gynecologic oncology services reflect our dedication to addressing the evolving specialty oncology care needs of the communities we serve."

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion: "The launch of cCARE's specialty oncology clinic with gynecologic oncology services underscores our mission to make a positive impact on the communities and lives of patients we serve nationwide. We are proud to bring this essential service to Riverside, California, further strengthening our position as a leader in community oncology care delivery."

The new specialty oncology clinic will not only enhance the range of services offered but also contribute to the overall well-being of the community. The cCARE Riverside clinic is now open, welcoming patients seeking specialized gynecologic oncology care.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 60 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About cCARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit www.ccare.com.

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network

