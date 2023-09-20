INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK ANNOUNCES HIGH DESERT ONCOLOGY JOINS cCARE

Advancing a Shared Commitment to Elevate Local Oncology Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION) is excited to announce High Desert Oncology in Victorville, CA has joined the California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE) network. This strategic collaboration extends access to cCare's leading hematology, oncology and research services to patients in the High Desert region and beyond.

ION's top priority is to enhance community-based specialty healthcare through key partnerships and services. Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network says this collaboration affirms ION's commitment to provide the highest quality, advanced oncology care to communities.

"We are excited that this partnership aligns with the common goal of providing the most advanced and comprehensive oncology care to our patients in a setting close to their home and support network of family and friends," said Tanner. "Through this collaboration, the combined efforts of High Desert Oncology and cCARE will enable us to elevate the quality of care and assistance we offer patients within the ION network."

The transition of High Desert Oncology into cCARE will be a seamless process for patients. cCARE Board President and Medical Director of Radiation/Imaging, Jedidiah Monson, MD, says both clinics are dedicated to ensuring a smooth integration to minimize any disruptions to ongoing patient treatments and care.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vir Nanda and the High Desert community to cCARE! Current and future patients of High Desert Oncology can expect to stay local and receive care with the same trusted team," said Dr. Monson. "cCARE supports High Desert Oncology with access to advanced healthcare services and groundbreaking resources in cancer research and treatment."

"This is a momentous occasion for current and future patients of High Desert Oncology. The integration of High Desert Oncology into cCARE represents a significant step forward in our fight against cancer," said High Desert Oncology fellowship-trained and board certified Oncologist, Vir K. Nanda, MD. "Through this partnership, we are empowering our patients with access to a network of advanced research and treatment options and expert medical care."

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 50 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About cCARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patient with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit www.ccare.com.

About High Desert Oncology Center

High Desert Oncology Center works with patients every step of the way. With a highly-trained team of board-certified oncologists, High Desert Oncology is committed to provide personalized solutions for patients in the High Desert Region. For more information, visit www.highdesertoncology.com.

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network