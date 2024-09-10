INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK WELCOMES DR. MAX LEVITT TO THE TEAM AT FAIRBANKS UROLOGY AND MEN'S HEALTH ALASKA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), with Fairbanks Urology and Men's Health Alaska, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Max Levitt to our esteemed team of urology specialists. Dr. Levitt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his extensive medical journey, which has taken him across Canada to the Middle East.

ION and Fairbanks Urology are proud to announce the addition of esteemed urologist Dr. Max Levitt to the Fairbanks and Anchorage communities.

Dr. Levitt earned his Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences from Queen's University in Kingston, ON, and his Doctor of Medicine at Tel Aviv University's Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel. He completed his residency in the Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, at the University of Ottawa, and pursued an Endourology Fellowship at Université de Montréal, becoming a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Urology.

Dr. Levitt's education and training enable him to offer innovative treatments for a wide range of urologic conditions, with a focus on benign prostate hyperplasia and kidney stones. Fluent in English, French, and Hebrew, he is committed to providing personalized, patient-centered care, combining cutting-edge techniques with compassionate attention to individual needs.

"I strive to offer innovative medical techniques that directly improve the lives of my patients. My approach is patient-centered, combining cutting-edge practices with great care and attention to individual needs," said Dr. Levitt.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Levitt. His expertise and compassionate approach will greatly benefit our patients and community," said Dr. Tony Nimeh at Fairbanks Urology.

"Dr. Max Levitt's addition to our practice enhances our team of expert urologists, further elevating our capacity to provide exceptional urology care and support to our patients," said Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network.

Dr. Levitt is now accepting new patients. Contact Fairbanks Urology or Men's Health Alaska to learn more about his services.

Integrated Oncology Network Fairbanks Urology

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com .

About Fairbanks Urology

Fairbanks Urology is led by a team of highly trained urology specialists dedicated to providing state-of-the-art urological care in a warm, caring, and patient-centered environment. We offer comprehensive urologic care for both men and women, including advanced urologic cancer treatment and clinical navigation for a wide range of urologic conditions. For more information visit www.fairbanksurology.com.

About Men's Health Alaska

Men's Health Alaska is dedicated to helping urology patients live happy and healthy lives through health, education, and quality care. With significant advancements in urology, we offer effective solutions for symptoms that affect men as they age. Our commitment is to provide state-of-the-art treatments and comprehensive support to ensure the well-being of our patients. For more information visit www.menshealthalaska.com.

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network