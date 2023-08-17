INTEGRATED PAIN SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DR. DAVID WALEGA, MD.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Pain Solutions, together with American Pain Consortium, a renowned network of pain practices dedicated to providing exceptional medical care, is pleased to announce that David Walega, MD, has joined their practice and will be seeing patients on September 5, 2023.

Dr. Walega brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Integrated Pain Solutions. He holds dual board certification in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine through the American Board of Anesthesiology. Additionally, he has an impressive background in treating various pain conditions, ranging from acute injuries to chronic pain syndromes. He has 25+ years of treating patients using a multidisciplinary approach, which combines the latest advancements in pain management with a patient-centered focus, ensuring the highest quality of care.

"Dr. Walega has dedicated the last 25 years of his practice to fine-tuning his treatment of chronic pain, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his expertise to our practice," said CEO Edward Kowlowitz, MD. "His dedication to improving patients' quality of life aligns perfectly with our practice, and we are confident that his addition to our team will enhance the range of services we offer and greatly benefit the local community."

Dr. Walega received his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology & his fellowship in Pain Medicine at Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Prior to joining Integrated Pain Solutions, Dr. Walega spent most of his career practicing at Northwestern University, participating in various research studies in the advancement of treating pain, specifically as it relates to non-surgical methods of treating knee pain, chronic low back pain, cancer pain and cancer survivorship related issues, and much more. He prides himself on the use of evidence-based treatments, both minimally invasive and non-invasive, to improve pain, and to avoid the long-term use of opioids with the ultimate goal of improving patient function and quality of life.

Integrated Pain Solutions, supported by American Pain Consortium, proudly serves Ohio with 3 clinics and 1 Ambulatory Surgical Center statewide and has been treating a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions. They specialize in back pain, neck pain, headache, and joint pain resulting from injuries, arthritis, cancer, fibromyalgia, failed back surgery, CRPS, and other disorders. Their team of certified and licensed physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and psychologists work together to provide multidisciplinary pain treatment + management.

To learn more, visit www.ipscolumbus.com or call 614-827-3265.

SOURCE Integrated Pain Solutions