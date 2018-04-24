Integrated Passive Device Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Integrated Passive Device Market: Overview

The report provides analysis of the Integrated Passive Device market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year.Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.



The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the Integrated Passive Device market growth over the forecast period.It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale.



Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes - the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.



Global Integrated Passive Device Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions.



Under the porter's five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the Integrated Passive Device industry is given and business strategy is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the Integrated Passive Device market. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.



Global Integrated Passive Device Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report provides competitive landscape of the Integrated Passive Device market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments.The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016.



The Integrated Passive Device market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews.These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities.This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.



Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.



Texas Instruments, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company limited, STMicroelectronics, Infineion Technologies, On Semiconductor Corporation are few of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.



Global Integrated Passive Device Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Base, the market has been divided into Silicon and Non-Silicon. In terms of market share, in 2016, Silicon was the highest revenue generating segment and Non-Silicon segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.



By End-User, the global Integrated Passive Device market is divided in to Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others. Automotive segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period owing to its significant acceptance in various applications.



Depending upon the Application, the global Integrated Passive Device market is bifurcated in to EMI/RFI filtering, RF IPD, LED Lighting, Others. The EMI/RFI filtering segment is expected to occupy a major revenue share owing to the growing number of wireless devices coupled with the growth in the wireless infrastructure.



The global Integrated Passive Device market is segmented as below:



Global Integrated Passive Device Market, By Base

Silicon

Non- Silicon



Global Integrated Passive Device Market, By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others



Global Integrated Passive Device Market, By Application

EMI/RFI Filtering

RF IPD

LED Lighting

Others



Global Integrated Passive Device Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



