Integrated Passive Devices Market to Surpass US$ 3.23 Billion by 2032 As Trend for In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems Surges

Burgeoning Smartphone Shipments Equipped with Multiple Features across India to Foster Integrated Passive Devices Industry

The integrated passive devices market analysis offered by Fact.MR scrutinizes key growth factors that are impacting sales in the market. The report provides in-depth insights covering vital factors such as drivers, opportunities, key players' strategies, and demand outlook. In addition to this, the study analyzes latest trends across segments, including material, passive devices, application, wireless technology, end-use industry, and region for the forecast period (2022-2032).

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global integrated passive devices market is set to exhibit a robust CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The market was valued at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3.23 Billion by 2032.

The market for integrated passive devices is growing at a fast pace as a result of their energy efficiency, small footprint, and high performance in AI and 5G terminal devices. Need for integrated passive devices in the automobile industry has been further driven by increased use of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems and sophisticated telematics. GPS systems, instrument clusters, and other automotive electronics extensively use ultra-miniaturized RF passive components, which would aid the market.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7259

As per Fact.MR, by end-use industry, the consumer electronics category includes electronic gadgets used for leisure, communication, and business purposes. Consumer electronics is projected to remain at the forefront in the global integrated passive devices market during the forthcoming years.

Smartphones, notebook computers, tablets, game consoles, and wearables are some of the examples of consumer electronics. Increasing use of integrated passive devices in smartphones and high demand for multiple features in these phones are projected to push sales in the market.

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2021, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics sector reached a valuation of US$ 9.84 Billion and is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.18 Billion by 2025. In 2021, the country's smartphone shipments witnessed YoY growth of 11%, which is projected to surge at a fast pace in the next decade and propel sales of integrated passive devices.

Based on region, the integrated passive device market is mainly dominated by Europe. Growth is attributed to the early adoption of state-of-the-art technologies in countries such as the U.K. and Germany. Besides, the presence of various renowned integrated passive devices manufacturers like Infineon Technologies across Europe would fuel the market in the region.

Key Takeaways:

The integrated passive devices market in China is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022-2032.

is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022-2032. Based on material, the silicon-based integrated passive devices segment is projected to dominate by showcasing a CAGR of 10.3% through 2032.

The U.S. integrated passive devices market is projected to showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 9.8% in the evaluation period.

The integrated passive devices market in Japan is expected to grow considerably at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

is expected to grow considerably at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032. India is set to exhibit exponential growth in the integrated passive devices market by exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% in the forthcoming years.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of entertainment & navigation systems in automobiles and high demand for consumer durables are projected to spur the market.

Rising demand for miniaturized & high-performance electronic devices and rapid development of next-generation communication technology are set to aid growth.

Restraints:

In comparison to discrete components, integrated passive devices are more expensive, which may hamper the market.

As conventional printed circuit boards are standardized for individual discrete components, integrated passive devices are not suitable for these.

Need an Exclusive Report for Your Unique Requirement!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7259

Competitive Landscape:

In the integrated passive devices market, regional companies are competing fiercely. Some of the primary tactics of the industry's major players include new collaborations and joint ventures with local or small-scale firms.

For instance,

In June 2021 , Apple announced that it is planning to considerably boost the use of integrated passive devices (IPD) in upcoming iPhones and other iOS products, thereby generating solid economic potential for TSMC and Amkor.

Apple announced that it is planning to considerably boost the use of integrated passive devices (IPD) in upcoming iPhones and other iOS products, thereby generating solid economic potential for TSMC and Amkor. In August 2020 , Johnson Technology announced the launch of its new filter/balun-based integrated passive devices for Semtech's LoRa Smart Home and Long Range & Low Power LoRa RF transceivers.

Johnson Technology announced the launch of its new filter/balun-based integrated passive devices for Semtech's and & Low Power LoRa RF transceivers. In November 2019 , a financial initiative to advance Microelectronics Training, Industry, and Skills (METIS) across the area was launched by the European Union and SEMI. It will help the government support the emerging verticals in the area such as industry 4.0, AI, and autonomous vehicles.

a financial initiative to advance Microelectronics Training, Industry, and Skills (METIS) across the area was launched by the European Union and SEMI. It will help the government support the emerging verticals in the area such as industry 4.0, AI, and autonomous vehicles. In 2019, STMicroelectronics and Truphone confirmed a collaboration to provide Murata with Truphone's technology for the creation of a low-power cellular module for the Internet of Things/M2M devices.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qurvo, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

More Valuable Insights on Integrated Passive Devices Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global integrated passive devices market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of integrated passive devices through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Material:

Silicon

Glass

Others

By Passive Devices:

Baluns

Filter

Couplers

Diplexers

Customized IPDs

Others

By Application:

ESD/EMI

RF IPD

Digital & Mixed Signals

Others

By Wireless Technology:

WLAN

Bluetooth

Cellular

GPS

Others

By End-use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Lifesciences

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7259

Key Questions Covered in the Integrated Passive Devices Market Report

What is the projected value of the integrated passive devices market in 2022?

At what rate will the global integrated passive devices market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the integrated passive devices market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global integrated passive devices market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the integrated passive devices market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the integrated passive devices market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Electric Grill Market: As per Fact.MR, the global electric grill market is projected to reach US$ 2,117 Million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at US$ 4,283 Million by 2032. Due to their adaptability for usage indoors and energy-efficient qualities, electric grills are anticipated to experience a surge in terms of demand in the next decade.

Electric Wall Heaters Market: Rising use of energy-efficient appliances in both industrial and residential settings is expected to create a positive impact on the global electric wall heaters market from 2021 to 2031. Besides, increasing focus of key players on technological advancements, joint ventures, collaborations, and digital marketing strategies is projected to push the market.

Heat Staking Machine Market: The global heat staking machine market is anticipated to grow steadily at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022-2032. As per Fact.MR, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 968.3 Million by 2032. Increasing demand for heat staking machines among businesses that develop plastic products or high-tech equipment is expected to boost growth.

Automated Guided Cart Market: The global automated guided cart market is valued at US$ 208.7 million in 2022. Worldwide demand for automated guided carts is expected to reach US$ 462.7 million by 2032.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Industrial Automation

https://www.factmr.com/industry/industrial-goods

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR