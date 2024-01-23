Integrated Physician Network (iPN) and Lumeris Partner to Drive Value-based Care Delivery and Improve Patient Outcomes

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Physician Network (iPN), a clinically integrated network serving the Denver Metro Area, and Lumeris, a leading value-based care enablement company, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance value-based care delivery and improve patient outcomes in the region. As the transition to value-based care gains momentum in Colorado, this collaboration will accelerate iPN's ability to deliver high-value, consumer-centric healthcare to Denver-area communities.

iPN, a group of independent and clinically integrated primary care and specialty care practices, is a leading physician organization dedicated to solving the complexities of independent practices in the "value-based payment" era. The organization has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to utilizing patient care data to drive better health outcomes and improved healthcare services. The partnership will give iPN access to Lumeris' proven strategies and tools, designed to enable success in value-based care outcomes.

Together, Lumeris and iPN will serve a growing number of physicians and patients in Colorado.

"Our partnership with Lumeris marks an important step forward in our mission to improve the health of our community," said Todd Welter MSCPC, CEO of iPN. "By combining our clinical expertise with Lumeris' best-in-class, technology-driven solutions, we are better positioned to thrive in a value-based care environment and drive positive health outcomes for our patients."

Together, Lumeris and iPN will serve a growing number of physicians and patients in Colorado. The partnership will also further strengthen Lumeris' expansion into the state.

"Our work with leading health systems and physician groups across the country has provided us with a deep understanding of the ongoing challenges facing our healthcare ecosystem," said Jean-Claude Saghbini, President of Lumeris Value-Based Care Enablement. "We are pleased to bring our deep capabilities to iPN and help them advance their efforts in delivering exceptional care."

John Fryer, Chief Revenue Officer at Lumeris, added: "We are thrilled to expand our presence into Colorado through this partnership. Together with iPN, we look forward to driving value-based care delivery, improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare landscape across the Front Range."

About iPN

The integrated Physician Network (iPN) is a quality improvement collaborative formed in 2004 when a group of independent physicians in the North Denver/Boulder area began implementation of a common electronic medical record (EMR). The iPN worked to embed key "evidence-based" care protocols in the EMR to provide real-time decision support at the point of care. Participating physicians have secure, web-based access to patient data, including demographics, referrals, medications, allergies, problem lists, procedures, alerts, laboratory and radiology reports creating a 'multi-specialty clinic without walls.' Integrated Physician Network has over 250 providers across 40 practice sites. Physician members include 7 primary care practices, and several other specialties including Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Surgery, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics/Gynecology, and Anesthesia. These independent physician practices are clinically integrated through population-based quality initiatives, benchmarking and sharing of best practices.

About Lumeris

Lumeris is the market leading value-based care enablement company bringing more than 10 years of experience as a pioneering force helping health systems and physician practices succeed in value-based care. A joint-operating partner in both value and risk, Lumeris delivers market-leading technology, insurance capabilities and on-the-ground expertise. Our partners are able to achieve superior quality metrics, patient experience, physician satisfaction and improvements in the total cost of care for Medicare Advantage, Original Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial populations. With more than $12 billion of medical spend under management across more than 12 markets, we are creating a system of care that every doctor wants for their family.

Essence Healthcare, Lumeris' wholly owned health plan, has received a 5-star rating from CMS the past three years and has been in the top 1-2 percent of all MAPD (Medicare Advantage prescription drug) plans for more than a decade. To learn more about Lumeris, visit www.lumeris.com.

