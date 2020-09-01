Integrated Polymer Solutions acquires MAST Technologies

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the strategic acquisition of MAST Technologies ("MAST").

MAST is an expert in designing, developing and manufacturing innovative RF, microwave and EMI absorbing materials for integration into military and electronics solutions. These include reliable high-temperature, corrosion resistant products for harsh environments on military aircraft, ships and ground vehicles as well as EMI shielding for electronics packages, wireless antennas and telecom data transmission applications.

Andrew Sundsmo, CEO of MAST, said, "As MAST continues its successful journey, we are excited to be partnering with IPS and look forward to entering into the next phase of business expansion while still continuing to develop our employees and delighting our customers with strong technical solutions, excellent delivery and quality performance."

Rich McManus, CEO of IPS, commented, "We are very excited to have the MAST team, technology and capabilities as part of the IPS group. MAST's position in the market and its reputation with customers, as well as its technologies and product range, are very complementary to IPS. We look forward to supporting the MAST leadership with resources and investments to continue to develop new products and capabilities for the Defense, Aerospace and Commercial market growth platforms."

Philpott Ball & Werner served as financial advisor to MAST Technologies in connection with the transaction.

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, biopharma and specialty industrial markets. The company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated o-rings, and composite APU plenums and ducts. www.integratedpolymersolutions.com

