Integrated Polymer Solutions hosted a delegation of senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Navy and Lockheed Martin

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions (IPS) and its CEO, Rich McManus, hosted a delegation of senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Navy and Lockheed Martin on December 15, 2021, at the Rubbercraft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California.

LTG L. Neil Thurgood (far left), Director of Hypersonic, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, U.S. Army, Rick Smith, VP Global Supply Chain Management, Lockheed Martin Space, Rick McManus, CEO, Integrated Polymer Solutions and CDR Ryan Johnson (far right), Flight Systems Deputy, Strategic Systems Programs, U.S. Navy.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonic, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, led the delegation, along with U.S. Navy Commander Ryan Johnson, Flight Systems Deputy, Strategic Systems Programs, and Lockheed Martin's Rick Smith, VP Global Supply Chain Management.

The meeting provided an opportunity to emphasize the importance of Army and Navy hypersonic programs for the nation. This collaboration and communication enables continued support and service to our war fighters.

IPS and its companies have been serving all branches of the U.S. Military for over 50 years, providing mission-critical engineered solutions. Throughout IPS' growth, we have remained nimble and continue to proactively offer sustainable solutions simply through listening to the voice of our customers.

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced materials and engineered components focused exclusively on high-value end markets in aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductors, robotics, energy and industrial. The group consists of eight highly respected manufacturing businesses; Rubbercraft, Northern Engineering Sheffield (NES), Icon Aerospace Technology, MAST Technologies, Swift Textile Metalizing (STM), ABBA Roller, IRP Medical and Seal Science.

