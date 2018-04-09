Integrated Rehab Consultants, Notice of Data Security Incident

IRC has worked diligently to determine the full nature and scope of this incident. While, to date, IRC has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of personal health information that was present on the public repository, it will be providing affected individuals with written notice of this incident in an abundance of caution.

IRC has offered potentially impacted individuals access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services for one year without charge. IRC is encouraging potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. IRC's written notification to potentially impacted individuals includes information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 800-525-6285, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is aware of this incident and IRC will also be providing notice to appropriate state regulators, as required by law.

IRC has set up a call center to answer questions from those notified of this incident. The dedicated assistance line may be reached at 888-894-8404, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-rehab-consultants-notice-of-data-security-incident-300626764.html

SOURCE Integrated Rehab Consultants