Integrated Risk Solutions, a division of Hub International partners with Direct Contracting Solution to Lower Healthcare Costs for Employers

MILWAUKEE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access HealthNet announced a strategic partnership Monday with midwest-based commercial insurance and employee benefits agency Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc., a division of Hub International.

"A creative approach to medical cost savings is way overdue," said Pete Aisbet, Executive Vice President of Integrated Risk Solutions/Hub International. "Employers are seeking cost effective ways to manage costs associated with health and benefit plans as well as workers' compensation where medical inflation continues to rise with no fee schedule in Wisconsin. The bundled medical program offered by Access HealthNet and Trilogy Health Solutions provides employers significant cost savings opportunities while improving the experience employees have when accessing medical services."

Wisconsin employers pay more for healthcare than those in neighboring states. Access HealthNet's virtual marketplace allows hospitals and other medical providers the opportunity to name their best price for services which are delivered to employees of self-funded companies as "bundles" or episodes of care.

"When providers are given the chance to offer value, many of them will and the savings to date have been impressive," said Eric Haberichter, CEO of Access HealthNet. "Employers are demanding change in the form of transparency, access to their data and value. Together we are providing more options and choices for quality care, at guaranteed prices."

With options for health programs and worker's compensation, this new partnership offers local employers a new choice in cost control by making the most direct connection between employers and local providers.

WC Bundled Payments, distributed by Trilogy Health Solutions aims to realize the savings Access HealthNet brings to health plans to employers for workers' compensation. The Trilogy/Access HealthNet collaboration has garnered the attention of insurance companies and large self-funded employers across the country.

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHNET: Founded in 2014 by a team of seasoned healthcare entrepreneurs, Access HealthNet increases access and affordability in health care through a direct contracting solution for self-funded employers. Learn more here: http://accesshealthnet.com

ABOUT INTEGRATED RISK SOLUTIONS: Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc., a division of Hub International is a commercial insurance and employee benefits agency based in Waukesha, WI. Their capabilities span all areas of risk management consulting, commercial insurance brokerage, employee benefits, loss control engineering and claim management. Learn more here: http://www.intrisksolutions.com/team/

CONTACT:

Media: Jourdan Miller

Phone: 414.217.5505

jourdan@accesshealthnet.com

SOURCE Access HealthNet

