Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. Celebrates 20th Anniversary

LANSDALE, Pa., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestones are a time of reflection. 20 years ago, Integrated Service Solutions opened its doors in a home-based office pioneering the idea of a single source solution to FDA-regulated businesses. Today the company is headquartered in a 20,000 sq. ft. modern facility, employing sixty full-time professionals and servicing more than 800 businesses nationwide.

"When I started this business, life-science companies had little choice but to call the Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) or multiple service providers to calibrate their laboratory equipment and test standards. I realized it wasn't cost effective to contact dozens of companies to service equipment," said Joseph Uricchio, Founder and President of Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. "So, I founded this company on the idea of providing businesses with a single source solution delivering quality equipment services and best value."

The early success of the Company was its core business base of servicing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 20 years, that list has expanded to include a roster of regulated businesses such as the leading public health institute in the U.S., cosmetic companies and food and beverage businesses.

The success and longevity of Integrated Service Solutions is the commitment to the continuous improvement of services and the accreditations required such as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO A2LA 17025.

To demonstrate that obligation to its customers, in 2017 the Company further expanded its scope of accreditation by ISO A2LA 17025 to include field calibrations.

"We are a service organization," added Uricchio. "And to provide outstanding service takes trained field service specialists, a constant reinvestment in test equipment and an infrastructure of dedicated professionals all who are enthusiastic about delivering the best service."

"This is an exciting time for the company," said Catherine Peetros, Director of Business Development. "We are investing in training new talent and expanding business steadily. We have some of the best talent in the industry bringing decades of experience with them."

About Integrated Service Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. is a privately-owned ISO 9001:2015 registered and an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited company with a demonstrated ability to perform specific calibrations.

ISO A2LA 17025 Accredited Field, Pipette & Metrology Calibrations

Preventive and Corrective maintenance

Certification, Analytical, Validation Services

