Integrated Solution from ElectraMet and Xylem to Simplify Metals Recovery for Battery Recycling and Semiconductor Manufacturers

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectraMet® has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) to explore collaboration on scalable peroxide and metals removal solutions for North American lithium-ion battery recyclers and microelectronics manufacturers. The potential solutions will leverage ElectraMet's technology for the targeted removal and recovery of metals, as well as peroxide abatement – crucial deliverables in microelectronics waste treatment and battery recycling processes. The integration of ElectraMet's advanced technology with Xylem's robust pre- and post-treatment solutions will seek to provide metals and peroxide remediation solutions with higher value impact to customers in a condensed footprint.

Manufacturers increasingly seek turnkey, sustainable solutions for waste remediation to comply with tightening regulations and ESG reporting. The integrated solutions, available this year, will recover metals onsite and remove peroxide to drive efficiency in water reuse applications. Reduction of hauling required for traditional treatment modes will also reduce the need for hazardous waste transport and minimize the associated operational risks.

