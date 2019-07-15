Integrated Specialty Coverages Acquires Safebuilt Insurance Services and its affiliates in Partnership with Sightway Capital

HARRISON, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC), a Managing General Agent (MGA) that builds end-to-end insurance products, has acquired Safebuilt Insurance Services and all of its affiliates (SIS). ISC is sponsored by an investment vehicle managed by Two Sigma's Sightway Capital.

ISC is scaling to build a world class MGA utilizing a combination of strong insurance industry relationships and operational expertise as well as a focus on diversified growth and technological innovation. The Company is focusing on employing artificial intelligence and machine learning across the underwriting spectrum to drive low loss business for its carrier and reinsurance partners. Along with acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, ISC is taking a systematic approach to applying proprietary models and best practices across new business lines, under the strategic guidance of Sightway Capital.

ISC was founded and is led by Chief Executive Officer, Matt Grossberg, an industry veteran with a long history of acquiring and growing insurance distribution businesses. The ISC management team has over 80 years of combined insurance experience and brings to bear significant underwriting expertise, long-standing industry relationships, and a targeted distribution platform. ISC was formerly known as Insurance Strategies Consulting and earlier this year rebranded as Integrated Specialty Coverages.

"We are excited by the recent acquisition of SIS as this further positions ISC for diversification and growth within the sizeable contractors' market," said Mr. Grossberg. "We look forward to partnering with the leadership team at SIS to build a world class MGA with a diverse suite of offerings that will produce low loss ratio portfolios for all of our carrier and reinsurance partners."

SIS is MGA licensed in all 50 states and utilizes a proprietary, intelligent distribution channel to provide the full continuum of insurance products, across the spectrum of contractor general liability, commercial auto, licensing and performance bonds, excess liability, builders risk, inland marine and workers compensation.

About Integrated Specialty Coverages:

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a Managing General Agency (MGA) dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. ISC uses sophisticated systems and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. The firm was founded by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem and its strategy is now focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides their partners high quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. ISC's existing programs include: Commercial habitational, Hospitality including nightlife and bars, restaurants and taverns, and long-haul trucking auto liability, along with motor truck cargo, physical damage, occupational accident, and workers compensation.

For more information, please visit www.ISCmga.com.

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma business focused on building platform companies in financial services and real assets. The company employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach with the goal of building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. The team at Sightway Capital thinks long-term, targeting business opportunities that afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise value creation over time. Sightway looks for opportunities in and around several industries where the team has significant experience and a network of long-standing relationships, and works to capitalize on Two Sigma's strengths in data science and technology to help our portfolio companies, enhance our investment processes, and develop data-driven investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.sightwaycapital.com.

