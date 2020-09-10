Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) Expands Insurance Technology Platform With Strategic New Executive Hires

HARRISON, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Specialty Coverages ("ISC" or "the Company"), a Program Administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and data analytics, today announced the expansion of its executive team. Gareth Jelley joins ISC as Senior Vice President of its newly created Property Division and Wendy Nowosiadly joins as Vice President of Underwriting.

Gareth Jelley will be responsible for building out ISC's property-based programs sold through the company's subsidiaries, Paramount General Agency, and Safebuilt Insurance Services (SIS Insure). Mr. Jelley joins ISC from a major Lloyd's of London syndicate, where he spent 15 years in various positions both in London and in the U.S. Most recently, he served as President and Board Member of the Syndicates U.S. Operations out of San Francisco. In this role, he was responsible for the growth and development of the syndicate's online product suite.

"I am thrilled to join such a forward-looking company that utilizes cutting-edge technology and deep insurance relationships to create customized insurance programs. I look forward to working alongside ISC's talented team and helping to build on the company's continued success," said Mr. Jelley.

Wendy Nowosiadly will oversee all underwriting for ISC and its programs while building out a full-coverage primary construction product and supported/unsupported excess products to offer coverage on a nationwide basis for construction and non-construction risks. Ms. Nowosiadly previously served as CGL Program Manager at Greene & Associates, Inc., where she focused on underwriting unsupported Umbrella/Excess coverage for a broad range of risks with a heavy concentration in construction, which quickly grew into a network of retail and wholesale brokers nationwide. During her previous tenure, Ms. Nowosiadly also managed and grew new product development such as the highly profitable, non-admitted New York Contractors Primary GL program.

"As technology continues to revolutionize the underwriting process, I look forward to leveraging ISC's platform and harnessing AI to more accurately assess risk and enhance insurance policies. I'm thrilled to be working alongside a robust team with exceptional technology and insurance expertise and am eager to get to work," added Ms. Nowosiadly.

"Gareth and Wendy are seasoned executives with deep expertise growing and developing insurance products through high tech automation, sophisticated pricing models and data integration," said Matt Grossberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ISC. "We look forward to leveraging their complementary skillsets, along with their technology expertise and extensive networks across the insurance space to provide clients customized insurance coverage."

About Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a Program Administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated AI technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. ISC was founded in 2016 by Matt Grossberg and in 2018 partnered with Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC's strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

