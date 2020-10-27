Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) Launches New Investor Property Insurance Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Specialty Coverages ("ISC" or "the Company"), a Program Administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and analytics, today announced the launch of its Investor Property Program. The program will address large complex residential property schedules, providing exceptional coverage at competitive terms.

Lead by Gareth Jelley, Senior Vice President of the Property Division, the Investor Property Program will offer A-Rated capacity to write property and liability policies geared toward property owners across the U.S. It will primarily target one-to-four family dwellings, as well as builder's risks, condo rentals, risks under renovation, vacant properties, and short terms vacation rentals. The program will provide up to $5M total insurable value (TIV) for any one location, without limits on the number of locations that can be insured within a single policy and a robust package that insures against a variety of exposures, including dog bite liability and swimming pool liability, theft, water backup and ordinance or law. ISC's AI-powered bot and rating and online policy management system will drive all property-focused programs, which are customizable across complex property schedules with numerous locations. By leveraging ISC's complex data integration platform with over 900 data points per location, brokers and agents can receive program quotes in seconds.

"We are pleased to leverage our AI-technology and data capabilities to expand our lines of insurance into new avenues," said Matt Grossberg, CEO of Integrated Specialty Coverages. "Gareth has extensive experience with customized property insurance platforms, and we look forward to introducing our solutions to this growing marketplace."

Mr. Jelley commented, "ISC has developed a phenomenal software and AI-enabled platform that utilizes a variety of data sources to seamlessly provide our broker partners customized insurance program quotes. I look forward to leading its new insurance program and leveraging the company's expansive network."

About Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a Program Administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated AI technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. ISC was founded in 2016 by Matt Grossberg and in 2018 partnered with Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC's strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

