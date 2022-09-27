Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) Awarded a $3.5M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) Contract for the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Program Office

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS has been awarded a five (5) year $3.5 million contract from the Department of Commerce's NOAA to support NOAA's OAR and the Secretary of the Navy by performing the role of NOPP Program Office. OAR and the Navy Office of Naval Research are jointly responsible for the Federal Interagency Working Group (IWG) NOPP. The IWG NOPP purpose is to promote the national goals of ensuring national security, advancing economic development, protecting quality of life, ensuring environmental stewardship, and strengthening science education and communication through improved knowledge of the ocean. The IWG NOPP was created to carry out partnerships among Federal agencies, academia, industry, philanthropy, and other members of the oceanographic community in the areas of marine science, data, technology development, resources, education, and communication to improve knowledge of the ocean (e.g., development and publication of annual broad-agency announcements, selecting and managing awards).

The ISS role is multi-faceted and includes demonstrating knowledge and experience with the ocean environment and familiarity with the ocean community, engaging the non-governmental sector(s) in addition to Federal agencies to expand the scope of public/private partnerships; providing administrative support to NOPP partnership projects, including but not limited to facilitating communication with government agencies, academia, the private sector including industries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and philanthropic organizations; developing and providing technical materials for peer review(s); providing daily communications, responding to external requests for information, and coordinating outreach project support including document development, editing and graphic art services.

Steve James, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Integrated Systems Solutions, said in a statement that, "ISS has supported NOAA for eighteen years and we are very proud of our contribution to the Agency's mission success during this time and the opportunity to now support this mission critical Federal IWG is an absolute privilege."

About ISS

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML-3 professional services in program management, systems engineering, communications and outreach, IT services, requirements management, and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting the most challenging worldwide mission requirements with integrity, reliability, and commitment.

