Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) Awarded a $300M US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Contract for IT Management Services

DUNN LORING, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS has been awarded a five (5) year $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Department of Commerce's USPTO to support the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) framework for organizing and managing IT Product Lines, Programs and Projects.

ISS is one of five small business awardees on the BPA, which is designed to provide the OCIO with tools to track, measure and manage product lines, programs, projects and processes to ensure structure, repeatability and consistency, with the staff augmentation needed to carry out the respective tasks.

Tom Bucher, Chief Executive Officer for Integrated Systems Solutions said in a statement that, "ISS, working together with teammates Addx Corporation and the Wilco Group, LLC, look forward to serving as an OCIO trusted partner and the opportunity to help deliver innovative information and technology solutions for the USPTO enterprise."

About ISS

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML3 professional services in program management, communications and outreach, IT Services, requirements management, systems engineering and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to your federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting your most challenging world-wide mission requirements, with integrity, reliability and commitment.

Media Contact:

Steve James

703-216-0144

[email protected]

https://www.issmgmt.com/

SOURCE Integrated Systems Solutions

