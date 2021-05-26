Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) Awarded a $9.1M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Ocean Service (NOS) Contract for Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Program

DUNN LORING, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS has been awarded a three (3) year $9.1 million contract from the Department of Commerce's NOAA to support the NOS Integrated Ocean Observing System Program with a wide-array of Professional Services designed to help the program improve the Nation's safety, enhance the economy, and protect our environment. On May 13, 2021, NOAA awarded the contract to ISS using their Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (ProTech) Oceans Domain indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.

ISS is proud to have served this mission critical NOAA program since 2012. With this award, the Company will continue to provide various technical, communications, program management, administrative, and special studies support services.

Tom Bucher, Chief Executive Officer for Integrated Systems Solutions, said in a statement that, "ISS takes great pride in nine consecutive years of service to the National Ocean Service (NOS) and the Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Program. We at ISS are immensely proud of the role that we have played in the development of IOOS into a full-fledged program within NOS."

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML-3 professional services in program management, communications and outreach, IT services, requirements management, systems engineering, and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting the most challenging worldwide mission requirements with integrity, reliability, and commitment.

