Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) Awarded a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Contract for the Inouye Regional Center in Honolulu, Hawaii to Support the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer with Cost Model Development Services

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS has been awarded a contract from the Department of Commerce's NOAA to support budget submission and funding for the IRC's facilities and information technology requirements.

ISS will provide financial management and accounting services to update the baseline cost model that IRC uses today and was originally developed in 2016. ISS will design the new cost model consistent with the Agency's mission and NOAA fiscal law tenets and regulations for budget formulation, preparation, and administration. The reformulated cost model will be used by the IRC Budget Working Groups and assist them in their efforts to gather and evaluate the financial information needed to effectively evaluate and implement the IRC cost model.

Rick Kerestesy, Sr VP for Operations for Integrated Systems Solutions, said in a statement that, "We are excited to be working with our NOAA colleagues in the Pacific to modernize how the IRC Campus calculates direct bill costs for its tenants."

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML-3 professional services in program management, systems engineering, communications and outreach, IT services, requirements management, and technical services.

