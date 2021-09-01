Integrated Systems Solutions (ISS) Contract Win

DUNN LORING, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) awarded a $9.5M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Ocean Service (NOS) contract for Administrative and Management Support Services:

ISS has, for the third time, been awarded a three (3) year $9.5 million contract from the Department of Commerce's NOAA to support the NOS Headquarters offices with a wide array of professional services designed to help the NOS address its top three priorities of coastal resilience, coastal intelligence, and place-based conservation. ISS is proud to have served this mission critical NOAA program since 2012. The support is required in key areas of budget planning and formulation, administrative assistance, and policy and program analysis, as well as communications and education support. On August 13, 2021, NOAA awarded the contract to ISS using their Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (ProTech) Oceans Domain indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.

With this award, the Company will continue to provide NOS HQs with the with the tools, methodologies, and expertise to help address threats to coastal areas such as climate change, population growth, port congestion, and environmental contaminants with an eye towards healthy coasts and healthy economies.

Tom Bucher, Chief Executive Officer for Integrated Systems Solutions, said in a statement that, "ISS takes great pride in nine consecutive years of service to the National Ocean Service (NOS). We at ISS are immensely proud of the role that we have played in supporting the NOS efforts to translate science, tools and services into action."

ISS

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is an Emmy Award winning service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML-3 professional services in program management, communications and outreach, IT services, requirements management, systems engineering, and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting the most challenging worldwide mission requirements with integrity, reliability, and commitment.

