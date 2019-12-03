Integrated Technical Services, LLC (ITS) Signs Distribution Agreement with France-based SECMAIR to Serve the Midwest Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Integrated Technical Services, LLC (ITS) has inked a new partnership with France-based SECMAIR, bringing the company's pothole-fixing truck to the Midwest U.S. This transatlantic connection was established as a result of foundational work by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to strengthen international cooperation.

"The world is more connected now than ever before, and Indiana is uniquely positioned in the heart of the U.S. to be a global hub for business and talent," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "Sharing Indiana's story with audiences across the world helps foster meaningful economic and cultural relationships, enabling Hoosier companies like ITS to make new connections and identify international growth opportunities."

Through this partnership, ITS will serve as the distributor for SECMAIR products, well-known in Europe for technical advances in road repair machinery and engineering innovative solutions to road maintenance problems.

"As a company, our focus is on customer satisfaction through unique and innovative solutions. With ITS, we have found a partner for the U.S. market who shares our vision and our values," said Rodolphe Petit, Head of Sales, Marketing and Service at SECMAIR.

This new distributorship is the result of the IEDC's collaborative efforts to develop a regional economic relationship between Indiana and the Pays de la Loire region in France. The two regions share numerous economic strengths, thanks in large part to a shared tradition of auto racing as the regions serve as the homes of the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"The Pays de la Loire Region is committed to accompany the globalization of its economy and to support the companies in order to help them meet the requirements of tomorrow's world. I am delighted that the business mission I led in May 2019, and co-organized with our Hoosier partners and the Pays de la Loire Chamber of Commerce, whom I would like to thank for their engagement, has rapidly reached an agreement between these two companies, SECMAIR and ITS," said Christelle Morançais, President of the Pays de la Loire Région. Mrs. Morançais led a delegation of economic partners and businesses, including SECMAIR, to Indiana to support business matchmaking in May of 2019.

"When I first saw SECMAIR's Greenswift in action, I knew that this was an innovation that could make a significant contribution to the Midwest," said Mario Guerendo, Chief Operating Officer of ITS. "This equipment can help solve one of the key road problems in our area."

Going forward, Integrated Technical Services will distribute four SECMAIR machines in the North American market:

The Greenswift pothole-fixing truck

The Combi 1515, a combined sprayer spreader

The Cepia, light equipment to repair footpaths and small jobs

The Pick & Spray, a small emulsion distributor

Yvon Gerbel, Business Development, USA, at SECMAIR, will relocate from France to Columbia, South Carolina, to oversee the development of U.S.-based manufacturing. Mario Guerendo, Chief Operating Officer of ITS, will take the lead on U.S. distribution of SECMAIR products. ITS will provide demonstrations and technical specifications, answer questions, process U.S. orders, and coordinate delivery. The long-term vision for this new partnership is to make it easier for U.S. entities to buy and use high-quality road equipment with advanced features.

Resources

Greenswift

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZneEyxMsgE&feature=youtu.be

Combi 1515

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Puss6eIIR4&feature=youtu.be



Cepia

https://secmair.fayat.com/en/products/chip-spreaders/cepia

Pick & Spray

https://fayat.com/en/news/lets-discover-pick-spray-latest-innovation-secmair

About SECMAIR, Fayat Group

Founded in 1957, Fayat has a global reach and is active in the following six sectors: Public works and construction, metal construction, electricity, electronics and information technology, roadbuilding equipment, handling and lifting machinery, sheet metal work. Within the Fayat Group, SECMAIR designs and builds innovative road maintenance machinery.

About Integrated Technical Services, LLC

Integrated Technical Services, LLC (ITS) is a Midwestern company that bridges technical solutions with an international focus. They provide a full range of industrial technical solutions including RFID, IoT, cyber security, project management, and software services. They can also serve as a partner with transportation, warehousing and storage, transitions, and recycle, disposal, and asset buy-back services.

