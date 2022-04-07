Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Integrated Traffic Systems Market Analysis Report by Solution ( Traffic monitoring system, Traffic control system, and Others) & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/integrated-traffic-systems-market-industry-analysis

Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global integrated traffic systems market growth is the demand for effective traffic management due to the growing number of vehicles. The total number of vehicles on the road crossed 1.2 billion units in 2015. Vehicle manufacturers are also increasing their production volume to tap into available market opportunities. For instance, Toyota planned to start a production facility in Mexico by 2019 to meet the growing demand for sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). In addition, in emerging economies such as China, the reduction in vehicle purchase tax for passenger vehicles with an engine capacity below 1,600 ccs from 10% to 5% in 2015 increased the sales of passenger vehicles in the country between 2015 and 2018. Hence, the growing demand for efficient traffic operations is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global integrated traffic systems market growth is the high setup cost and operating cost. A software platform is required to implement an integrated traffic system. Procurement of software capabilities, electronic chips and cameras, and sensors and transponders incur additional costs to manufacturers. Despite the high cost, the market is growing because of various useful functionalities of integrated traffic systems. Moreover, these systems are set up through various funding combinations such as local financing, government funding, and private-public partnership. Thus, the growing global urban population and rising demand for traffic safety needs will drive the demand for integrated traffic systems in the coming years.

Some of the key Integrated Traffic Systems Players:

The integrated traffic systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Traffic monitoring system - size and forecast 2021-2026

Traffic control system- size and forecast 2021-2026

Integrated Traffic Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.01 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., EFKON India Pvt. Ltd., Global Traffic Technologies LLC, IMTAC LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LG Corp., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, TransCore, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Solution

5.3 Traffic monitoring system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Traffic control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.4 Cubic Corp.

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

10.6 Iteris Inc.

10.7 Jenoptik AG

10.8 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

10.10 SWARCO AG

10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

