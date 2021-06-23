Integrated Ventures and Wattum Management Partner to Secure 12 Month Purchase Deal for 2,400 WhatsMiners

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to confirm that the Company has partnered with Wattum Management to co-purchase 2,400 mining rigs for the next 12 months.

WhatsMiners are manufactured by MicroBit, agreed to manufacture and supply miners on the following terms: (1) on-demand basis, (2) on non-fixed price and (3) with inventory to be available on 10 days notice, starting in July 2021.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc., adds the following: "The Company is very pleased to collaborate with Wattum Management to secure this valuable and competitively priced 12-month equipment purchase contract. This agreement expands existing relationship with Wattum Management and represents another step in INTV's strategic growth plan, designed to gradually increase Company's revenue growth rate."

Arseniy Grusha, CEO of Wattum Management, Inc., provides the following commentary: "We are pleased to partner with INTV and to be an integral part of 12 month Purchase Agreement with MicroBit, to secure supply of 2,400 WhatsMiners. These top rated M31S/M30S models are very profitable and energy efficient miners. Both companies are committed to partnering to grow mining and distribution operations, launching mobile mining and expanding hosting capacity. We are looking forward to the next phase of a mutually beneficial and profitable cooperation, designed to establish Integrated Ventures and Wattum Management, as leaders in rapidly growing cryptocurrency market."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com .

About Wattum Management, Inc: NY based and privately owned, leading technology corporation, focused on (1) providing cost efficient and reliable hosting services, (2) firmware design, (3) worldwide distribution of mining equipment, (4) complete facility management and (5) mining pool operations.

About Bitmain Technologies Limited: Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide- Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

