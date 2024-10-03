Integrated Ventures Announces Launch of MedWell Facilities, LLC and Lease Agreement with Giant Fitness Clubs

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: INTV) is pleased to announce the formation and launch of MedWell Facilities, LLC, a facilities management company dedicated to the health and wellness industry.

In conjunction with this launch, MedWell Facilities has signed a lease agreement with NJ/PA-based Giant Fitness Clubs, marking the start of its plans to bring health and wellness services directly to gym-goers.

This new subsidiary, MedWell Facilities, LLC will focus on developing real estate opportunities designed to attract health and wellness tenants, further expanding Company's footprint in this high-growth sector. MedWell Facilities will play a critical role in Integrated Venture's strategic plan to diversify its revenue streams, generating income through both base rents and scalable management fees via its Facilities Management MSO (Management Services Organization) model.

"We are excited to introduce MedWell Facilities part of our broader strategy to capitalize on the immense opportunities in the health and wellness sector," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc. "By working with Giant Fitness Clubs, we can now deliver on our vision of creating comprehensive health and wellness environments in prime locations. Our innovative approach supports our future tenants' growth, while ensuring the continuity of wellness services for a highly health-conscious demographic."

The lease agreement with Giant Fitness Clubs involves the development of a wellness clinic inside the gym chain's flagship location, which attracts over 2,000 visitors per day. The business roadmap includes opening additional clinics, in other Giant Fitness locations, where they currently serve over 25,000 monthly members.

This strategic relationship will enable MedWell Facilities to establish a high-quality health and wellness clinics that integrates seamlessly into the gym's existing infrastructure, enhancing the overall experience for Giant Fitness members. Each clinic will offer a wide range of health and wellness services, such as weight management, IV therapy, peptide treatments and vitamin injections, thus cementing MedWell Facilities's commitment to fostering health and wellness. The Company anticipates that first clinic will be fully operational by November 15, 2024.

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates, and invests in businesses with high growth potential.

The Company's current operations consist of:

(1) Digital currency mining and hosting.

(2) MedWell USA, LLC - B2B procurement agency specializing in the health and wellness sector, with a focus on medical weight loss and GLP-1 products and targets medical offices, wellness clinics, fitness gyms and online telemedicine companies.

(3) MedWell Direct, LLC – Operator of D2B/B2C telemedicine platforms that connect consumers with licensed healthcare providers and provides weight loss management services, driven by GLP-1 products.

(4) MedWell Facilities, LLC -- Facilities management company is dedicated to the health and wellness industry. This subsidiary is focused on developing real estate opportunities, designed to attract healthcare providers and wellness clinic operators.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:

(215) 613-9898

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.