Integrated Ventures Announces Partnership And Lease Agreement with Driptide Wellness - Leading Health and Wellness Provider

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. ("Company", "OTCQB: INTV") is excited to announce that its subsidiary, MedWell Facilities, LLC has signed a comprehensive collaboration agreement with Driptide Wellness, LLC (www.driptide.com) – Florida's premier health and wellness provider with focus on cutting-edge solutions, such as peptide therapies, weight management, vitamin injections, aesthetics and IV therapies.

This agreement establishes the partnership, enabling Driptide Wellness to launch a dedicated health and wellness facility, inside the Giant Fitness Club's flagship location, recently leased by MedWell Facilities. This collaboration will allow Driptide Wellness to launch operations in multiple locations, throughout PA/NJ and offer a wide range of health and wellness treatments, designed to enhance the well-being of gym's members and visitors.

The clinic's offerings will include weight management services, IV therapy, peptide treatments, vitamin injections, and more, catering to a highly health-conscious demographic. The wellness clinic, scheduled to be open in late November, will be seamlessly integrated into Giant Fitness facility, providing convenient access to high-quality health and wellness services for over 2,000 daily visitors at the gym's flagship location.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering health and wellness through innovative real estate developments. We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Driptide Wellness," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc. "This partnership aligns with our vision to create comprehensive health and wellness environments within prime real estate locations. By bringing these valuable services directly to gym members, we aim to significantly enhance their health and wellness journey."

About Integrated Ventures, Inc:

Diversified Holdings Company focused on launching, acquiring, operating, and investing in businesses with high growth potential. The Company's current operations consist of: (1) digital currency mining and hosting, (2) MedWell USA, LLC - B2B procurement agency specializing in the health and wellness sector, with a focus on medical weight loss and GLP-1 products and targets medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms, and online telemedicine companies, (3) MedWell Direct, LLC – operator of GetTrim (tm), a telemedicine platform that connects consumers with licensed healthcare providers and offers weight loss management services, driven by GLP-1 products and (4) MedWell Facilities, LLC – property management company, dedicated to the health and wellness industry with focus on developing real estate opportunities, designed to attract health and wellness tenants.

Websites:

Corporate: www.integratedventuresinc.com

B2B: www.medwellusa.com

B2C: www.getrim.com

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact Details: +1 813 358 4400; [email protected]

