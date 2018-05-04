Integrated Ventures Completes The Elimination Of All Corporate Debt

"We are happy to confirm that the Company has completed the retirement of all corporate debt and notes payable as of 05/04/2018," commented Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.

"This SFA is in line and consistent with our goals to continue to strengthen our financial position and to enhance equity returns for our shareholders.

"The elimination of all liabilities from the Company's Balance Sheet is an integral component of positioning INTV for market expansion and qualifications for up listing to a higher exchange.

"We are excited about our asset growth, currently at $1.6 million (unaudited results), about the advancement of our operational and business goals and about upcoming acquisition opportunities in the cryptocurrency space."

About Integrated Ventures, Inc.: Integrated Ventures is focused on acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector ("BitcoLab"), mainly in digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, sales of branded mining rigs ("Nemesis") and blockchain software development ("LoanFunder").

***About Cryptocurrency Investments & Risks***

Integrated Ventures urges all current and potential investors to visit: (1) SEC website: https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/statement-clayton-2017-12-11, (2) NASAA website: http://www.nasaa.org/44073/nasaa-reminds-investors-approach-cryptocurrencies-initial-coin-offerings-cryptocurrency-related-investment-products-caution/ and (3) FINRA website: https://www.finra.org/investors/highlights/dont-fall-cryptocurrency-related-stock-scams to understand the risks involved in cryptocurrency investing.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

