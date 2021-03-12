Integrated Ventures Files Universal Shelf Registration On Form S-3 Potentially Offering Up To 50 Million Of Securities

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("INTV" or "Company"), is pleased to confirm that today it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company has filed the shelf registration statement with the SEC, which provides the INTV with an option and flexibility to access the capital markets quickly, if circumstances arise and market conditions are optimal, thus making the sale of securities advantageous to the Company and its stockholders. The management is confident that it was in best interest of shareholders, to file the shelf registration statement, previously only available to companies traded on Nasdaq Market, as a matter of standard corporate governance, in order to respond to arising business opportunities.

Under the shelf registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, INTV may from time to time, issue various types of securities, including (1) common stock, (2) preferred stock, (3) debt securities, (4) warrants and/or (5) units, up to an aggregate amount of $50 million.

After the shelf registration statement becomes effective, INTV may offer and sell securities covered by the registration statement through one or more methods of distribution, subject to market conditions and INTV's growth driven capital needs.

The terms of any offering under the shelf registration statement will be established at the time of such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC prior to completion of the offering.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering.

A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Integrated Ventures Inc: the Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector.

For more information, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com .

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Details: Steve Rubakh, Phone Number: +1 215-920-8870

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc