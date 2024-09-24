Integrated Ventures, Inc Announces Strategic Partnership For GLP-1 (Semaglutide) Procurement Through MedWell USA, LLC.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --- Integrated Ventures Inc. ("Company", "OTCQB: INTV") is pleased to announce that its newly launched subsidiary, MedWell USA, LLC has signed a strategic and valuable Management Services Organization ("MSO") agreement with FDA licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical products.

This agreement enables MedWell USA to act as a Procurement Agent for Semaglutide, a leading pharmaceutical product in the weight management sector. MedWell USA will leverage various marketing avenues to target health providers, wellness clinics and gyms, across 23 states, expanding its footprint in the thriving health and wellness industry.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has gained significant traction as an effective treatment for weight loss and management. The consumer market for Semaglutide is rapidly expanding, with the global market projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

Through this MSO agreement, MedWell USA will act as a B2B procurement agent, introducing health and wellness clinics to reputable pharmaceutical suppliers. By facilitating these connections, MedWell USA aims to ensure that clinics have access to high-quality Semaglutide and other essential pharmaceuticals, thereby enhancing their ability to provide effective weight management solutions to their patients.

"We are excited to announce this pivotal MSO agreement that empowers MedWell USA to play a crucial role in the procurement and expansion of Semaglutide," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures Inc.

"The Semaglutide market presents a significant opportunity, and we are committed to leveraging this agreement to provide top-tier pharmaceutical products to health and wellness clinics. We are anticipating signing of another MSO, which will enable MedWell USA to act as Procurement Agent for Tirzepatide - another GLP-1 based drug that regulates appetite and blood sugar levels while reducing hunger and promoting a feeling of fullness, thus helping patients to keep weight off. This is just the beginning of our journey, as we plan to expand our offerings, to include a broader range of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies."

MedWell USA's initial focus on the Semaglutide market will be the foundation for its broader strategy to introduce additional pharmaceuticals and supplies. By building strong relationships with health and wellness clinics and pharmaceutical suppliers, MedWell USA aims to become a trusted partner in the healthcare and wellness industry, and facilitate the high volume procurement of high quality, safe and effective pharma products that meet the evolving needs of medical providers and their patients.

Integrated Ventures, Inc.: The Company, located in Safety Harbor, FL, is diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates, and invests in businesses with high growth potential.

The Company's current operations consist of:

(1) Digital currency mining and hosting.

(2) MedWell USA, LLC - B2B procurement agency with focus on the health and wellness category. This subsidiary markets medical weight loss and GLP-1 products by targeting medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms, and online telemedicine companies.

(3) MedWell Direct, LLC – Operator of D2B/B2C telemedicine platforms that connect consumers with licensed healthcare providers and provides weight loss management services, driven by GLP-1 products.

(4) MedWell Facilities, LLC - Facilities management company is dedicated to the health and wellness industry. This subsidiary is focused on developing real estate opportunities, designed to attract health and wellness tenants.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact Details: (215) 613-9898 [email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.