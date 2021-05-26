Integrated Ventures Launches Chia Mining - An Environmentally Friendly Bitcoin Alternative

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV), ("Company") is pleased to announce a purchase order with NGD Systems, Inc, for custom designed Chia 2U Mining Server.

In addition, the Company has acquired 8 HP ProLiant DL380/G8/2.2 GHZ servers, designed to increase plotting storage capacity.

INTV is currently mining the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Etherium, Litecoin and Zcash. The Chia network is powered by energy efficient blockchain with less damage to the environment. The Chia coin will be the fifth type of cryptocurrency to be mined by INTV.

To create or "farm" Chia (symbol: XCH), miners aka farmers must install Chia's software that creates cryptographic data known as "plots" to the hard drive. The blockchain broadcasts a problem for each new block, approximately every 18 seconds — with the likelihood of farmer winning the block being determined by the availability of unused computational storage capacity.

Specifications for the sample Chia Mining Server:

BRAND/TYPE: 2U Server By Dell

CPU: Duel-socket Intel Based AMD EPYC

DRAM: 128gb (16 x 8TB/pre-plotted and pre-tested NVMe SSDs)

$PLOTS INCLUDED: 800

CONCURRENT PLOT CAPABILITY: 64

> About Chia Network:

Chia was created by BitTorrent inventor Bram Cohen. It was developed through a powerful, easy-to-audit and secured new intelligent transaction programming language called Chialisp. Chia uses a proof of space and time (POST) consensus algorithm. Users can use the remaining hard disk space in the storage device for transactional verification with relatively lower computing power and electricity consumption, rendering Chia a higher green and environmentally friendly blockchain technology. Chia's main network went live on March 19. As of 05/20/2021, Chia (Symbol: XCH) is listed on the Huobi and OKEx exchanges and has been trading in the range of $550.00 - $1,800.00.

Blockchain startup "Chia Network" has raised $61 million in a funding round, which included investment from top venture capital firms Andreesen Horowitz and Richmond Global Ventures. The decentralized smart contract platform was valued at around $500 million in the funding round, according to an anonymous source cited by Bloomberg. The funding round was also backed by the CEO and co-founder of Angel List Naval Ravikant, Breyer Capital, and True Ventures.

> About NGD Systems, Inc:

Founded in 2013 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif., NGD Systems has focused its breakthrough technology will fundamentally change the IT Industry by bringing compute to storage in ways never implemented before. NGD Systems enables infrastructure success and growth by delivering the industry's most innovative Computational Storage NVMe SSDs in the largest capacity and most power-efficient storage products available. NGD Systems' Computational Storage products enable compute at the edge without moving data from storage devices, overcoming challenges that current system architectures cannot solve. NGD Systems' breakthrough technology is ideal for hyperscale environments, edge computing, and AI/data analytic applications. For more information, please visit https://www.ngdsystems.com.

> About Integrated Ventures,Inc:

Corporatly structured as a Technology Portfolio Holdings Company, INTV is focused on Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency Mining. For more details, please visit the Company's website: www.integratedventuresinc.com .

[email protected], 215-613-1111

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.