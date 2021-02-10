Integrated Ventures Receives $375,000 Equity Investment And Another Shipment Of WhatsMiners

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc is pleased to disclose that BHP Capital NY, Inc has completed its second funding round, as part of $3,000,000 Equity Investment, in the amount of $375,000, by purchasing 375 Preferred Class C Shares.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, adds the following:

"On 01/28/2021, the Company has issued 8K with details, regarding $3,000,000 Equity Investment by BP Capital NY, Inc. As of 02/05/2021, the total amount funded under this agreement is $1,125,000 million.

"The Company is pleased to confirm the latest shipment of WhatsMiners has arrived and being installed in our NY location. It must be noted, that due to (1) Chinese New Year, (2) low availability of mining equipment for sale and (3) high demand, INTV is committed to executing smart purchases and will only commit to the value priced deals. Thus, on 02/07/21, the Company purchased 26 WhatsMiners, priced at $55,450 (shipping and customs included).

"During the next weeks, INTV plans to announce more details on (1) mining equipment purchases from Canaan (BTC) and PandaMiner (ETH) and on (2) expanded deal with PetaWatt Holdings, including information on purchases of "MiniPods": 20 ft mobile, 300kw, turn-key and fully build out with smart PDUS, modular mining containers, to be installed at Carthage, NY."

About: Integrated Ventures, Inc is Technology Portfolio Holdings Company with focus on Hosting, Development Of Blockchain Applications and Cryptocurrency Mining.

For more details, please visit the Company's website: www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:

Steve Rubakh

+1 (215) 613-1111

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc

