Integrated Viral Protection Launches Travel Mobile Unit That Kills All Airborne Viruses

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) launched a new portable air purifying unit that instantaneously kills COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens. The compact travel unit, ideal for spaces up to 250 square feet, quietly cleans the air anywhere, including in hotel rooms, meeting rooms, residential spaces and more.

"This FDA-approved technology is revolutionary, especially for travel, and will allow consumers peace of mind that they are breathing in viral-free air," said Caroline Blazovsky, healthy home expert and founder of My Healthy Home.

Integrated Viral Protection

The unit is also perfect for hotel and dorm rooms or common areas of a home. This protection against viruses and airborne pathogens is especially valuable when visiting high-risk individuals or hosting indoor gatherings.

"The new portable Travel unit is only 12 inches tall with airflow of 35 cubic feet-per-minute, making it extremely convenient for people at home or on the go to elevate the air quality of any indoor space," said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP co-founder.

IVP's indoor air biodefense technology is being rapidly deployed across the nation in medical centers, office buildings, schools, college dorms, restaurants and hotels, among other locations. The company offers a variety of mobile units for larger spaces, and this backpack sized device is their latest achievement.

"This technology can help us overcome not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but future airborne illnesses such as the seasonal flu," said Monzer Hourani, inventor and chairman of IVP. "We must invest in the future of clean air technology to avoid shutting the world down again because of a virus."

Recently, Hourani received the Award of Excellence from Engineering News-Record for his lifetime achievement in structural engineering, architecture, design and real estate development, and for this breakthrough invention. IVP's Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System is proven as the only technology to "catch and kill" COVID-19 (99.999%) and other airborne pathogens instantaneously in a single pass.

For more information or to order IVP's Travel unit, visit IVPair.com.

