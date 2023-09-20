Integrated Warehouse Solutions®, Inc. announces the acquisition of Pioneer Dock Equipment

BURLESON, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Warehouse Solutions ("IWS") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Pioneer Dock Equipment ("Pioneer") based in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Pioneer designs and manufactures a wide range of loading dock equipment including dock levelers, vehicle restraints, edge of docks, seals, and shelters. They sell through a network of dealers that distribute in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

"We have worked with Pioneer in various ways over the years and couldn't be more excited about welcoming them into the IWS family of brands," said Ciaran Farrell, President and CEO of IWS. "Combining Pioneer with the IWS brand portfolio expands our One Parter, Multiple Brands, Endless Solutions approach to the market giving both new and existing customers a wider range of products and support to meet their material handling needs".

"I am excited that Pioneer is entering our next phase of growth with IWS, and I am exceptionally proud of the Pioneer team. We couldn't have found a better partner to align our future growth with," said Randy Kozak, President of Pioneer.

About Integrated Warehouse Solutions

IWS represents the coming together of quality known brands including Bluff Manufacturing®, Wesco Industrial Products®, and Nordock®, within the material handling industry. Their products focus on making the loading dock and warehouse a safer and more efficient space. For more information about IWS, visit their website at www.iwsolutions.com.

About Pioneer Dock Equipment

Pioneer Dock Equipment has been one of the leading manufacturers of quality loading dock equipment for more than 40 years. As such, their products are offered by many material handling, industrial door, and forklift distributors across North America. For more information about Pioneer, visit their website at www.pioneerleveler.com

About Wincove Private Holdings, LP

Wincove Private Holdings is an investment company that creates long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders by partnering with business owners, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build market-leading companies. With offices in Boston and New York, Wincove has a permanent capital base, staying invested in its partner companies for an unlimited time. For more information about Wincove, visit their website www.wincove.com.

