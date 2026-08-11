Integrated Water Services Announces Acquisition of Advanced Equipment and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in process water, modular wastewater treatment, and reuse systems, today announced the acquisition of Advanced Equipment and Services, Inc. (AESINC), a Houston-based provider of reverse osmosis and water purification systems.

The acquisition adds reverse osmosis and desalination to IWS's growing portfolio of process water, water treatment, wastewater, reuse, filtration, and lifecycle capabilities. AESINC's modular and containerized solutions complement IWS's focus on productized systems that can be deployed efficiently and scaled as customer needs evolve.

IWS is owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. and global water sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome AESINC to IWS and the broader Sciens Water platform," said Alex Loucopoulos, Partner at Sciens Water. "AESINC's rapidly deployable desalination systems expand our ability to help customers secure reliable, safe drinking and process water, while further strengthening IWS's portfolio of innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions and services. This now marks the third acquisition for IWS in three months and showcases its ability to acquire and integrate relevant products and services to its core business."

Founded in 2009, AESINC designs, engineers, and assembles reverse osmosis systems for seawater desalination, brackish water treatment, and high-purity water applications. Its portfolio includes standard and custom systems, skid-mounted and containerized configurations, pretreatment and post-treatment technologies, automation and controls, remote monitoring, spare parts, and commissioning support. AESINC serves municipal, industrial, commercial, and hospitality customers across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, and other international markets.

"AESINC brings an important new capability to IWS; practical, modular reverse osmosis and desalination systems that help customers address water supply and water-quality challenges," said Cody Phipps, CEO of IWS. "Victor and his team have built a strong customer-focused business. Together, we can offer a broader set of integrated water and wastewater solutions and additional resources to support AESINC's customers."

AESINC will continue to serve customers from its Houston headquarters, with Victor De Sousa remaining actively involved in leading the business. The combination is expected to preserve the responsiveness and technical expertise customers value while providing access to IWS's broader engineering, project-delivery, commercial, and lifecycle-service capabilities.

"We built AESINC around listening to customers and delivering reliable systems that are straightforward to deploy, operate, and maintain," said Victor De Sousa, founder and President of AESINC. "Joining IWS gives our team additional capabilities and resources while preserving the customer focus and flexibility that have always defined AESINC."

The combined organization will pursue opportunities to bring AESINC's reverse osmosis solutions to IWS customers and introduce IWS's wastewater, filtration, reuse, and aftermarket capabilities to AESINC's markets. The acquisition also strengthens IWS's presence in the Caribbean and Latin America while supporting continued growth in North America.

The transaction closed on August 7, 2026.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

www.integratedwaterservices.com

Integrated Water Services, Inc. is a provider of modular, scalable process water and wastewater solutions for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. By combining expertise in design, treatment technology, filtration, automation, and lifecycle services, IWS delivers integrated solutions across the water infrastructure lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations across the United States and Europe.

About Advanced Equipment and Services, Inc.

www.advancees.com

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Advanced Equipment and Services, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles reverse osmosis and water purification systems for municipal, industrial, commercial, and hospitality customers. Its portfolio includes seawater and brackish water systems, modular containerized solutions, controls, remote monitoring, spare parts, and customer support.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

www.scienswater.com

Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and an office in London, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens has invested in platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.