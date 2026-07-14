Integrated Water Services Expands its Wastewater Portfolio with the Launch of the Rapid Series™ Slot Injector

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular wastewater treatment and reuse systems, has announced the launch of the Rapid Series™ Slot Injector. Developed by its subsidiary KLa Systems, this pre-engineered, skid-mounted aeration and mixing package introduces a fast, zero-downtime solution for boosting oxygen transfer efficiency in industrial and municipal wastewater systems.

IWS is owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. and global water sectors.

Rapid Series Slot Injector

For active industrial processing and water reclamation facilities, expanding aeration capacity traditionally requires taking treatment tanks offline. This process triggers expensive operational disruptions, compliance risks, and potential plant shutdowns. The RS Slot Injector bypasses these bottlenecks entirely, delivering a fully assembled, crane-set solution that can be deployed directly into live, operating basins with minimal to no facility downtime.

High-Efficiency Performance Without Process Disruption

The Rapid Series (RS) is engineered specifically for heavy industrial applications—such as food and beverage processing, pulp and paper, and chemical manufacturing—as well as municipal activated sludge systems. Utilizing a proprietary slot-shaped configuration, the system achieves exceptional gas dissolution and oxygen transfer efficiency while optimizing overall energy and air demand.

Core operational advantages of the RS Slot Injector include:

Pre-Engineered & Skid-Mounted: Shipped fully assembled on a standardized platform with integrated submersible pumps for rapid, crane-set installation.





Shipped fully assembled on a standardized platform with integrated submersible pumps for rapid, crane-set installation. Zero Basin Downtime: Designed for direct deployment into active basins, completely eliminating the need to drain tanks or interrupt biological treatment processes.





Designed for direct deployment into active basins, completely eliminating the need to drain tanks or interrupt biological treatment processes. Stable Process Control: Delivers reliable mixing and stable dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, even under fluctuating seasonal demands or heavy production loads.





Delivers reliable mixing and stable dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, even under fluctuating seasonal demands or heavy production loads. Flexible Procurement Options: Available for both direct capital purchase and short- or long-term operational leasing to fit urgent facility budgets.

Overcoming Capacity Barriers Faster

"Wastewater operators are constantly forced to balance increasing capacity demands against the severe financial penalties of plant downtime," said Beau Johnston, Sr. VP Industrial Solutions at IWS. "By integrating modular design with KLa's proven jet aeration technology, the RS Slot Injector gives facilities a definitive upgrade lever. It brings high-performance treatment online in days rather than months, allowing industrial facilities to protect their effluent quality and support higher production rates without taking their biological process offline."

"By packaging our core slot injector configuration into a standardized, crane-ready platform, we've eliminated the engineering timeline typically associated with jet aeration upgrades," added Ryan Neville, VP of Jet Aeration at KLa Systems. "Plants get the same industry-leading mass transfer efficiency we are known for, but in a footprint that deploys in a fraction of the time, immediately solving localized loading challenges without disrupting operations."

The RS Slot Injector is ideally suited for emergency aeration recovery, bridging treatment gaps during long-term facility infrastructure overhauls, managing seasonal loading spikes, and conducting pilot technology evaluations.

To learn more about the Rapid Series Slot Injector or to request a system assessment for your facility, visit KLa Systems.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

www.integratedwaterservices.com

Integrated Water Services, Inc., is the leader in modular, scalable process water and wastewater solutions for the mid-market at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with operations across the U.S. and Europe.

About KLa Systems

www.klasystems.com

KLa Systems, an Integrated Water Services company, is a recognized leader in high-efficiency jet aeration and mixing technology. With over two decades of experience and more than 1,800 projects deployed worldwide, KLa delivers robust, process-optimized solutions designed to maximize oxygen transfer efficiency and reliability for the most challenging industrial and municipal wastewater applications.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

www.scienswater.com

Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of the IWS group, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and an office in London, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens has invested in platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.