IWS Acquires Tetrasolv, Expanding Advanced Water Treatment, Rentals, and Field Service Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular wastewater treatment and reuse systems, today announced the group has acquired Tetrasolv Filtration, an industry leader in specialized filtration, separation, and mobile media services and rentals.

The acquisition accelerates IWS's vision to redefine the water lifecycle by integrating Tetrasolv's advanced purification systems with IWS's turnkey wastewater treatment solutions and compelling aftermarket services. This milestone follows IWS's recent acquisition of Complete Filtration Resources, which expanded the group's portfolio of advanced process filtration capabilities into the dairy, food, and beverage markets. Together, these strategic acquisitions establish a unique technology powerhouse for industrial and municipal mid-market clients, delivering highly sophisticated treatment technologies—including MBR, specialized aeration, and advanced media filtration—at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

IWS is owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. and global water sectors.

"Welcoming Tetrasolv into the IWS family advances our mission to deliver modular, scalable, process and wastewater solutions with unmatched economic value," said Cody Phipps, CEO of IWS. "As regulatory pressures mount and environmental demands evolve, mid-market clients need sophisticated, reliable technologies with sustaining aftermarket services. By combining Tetrasolv's ASME-certified manufacturing and advanced media capabilities with our core technologies, we are uniquely positioned to transform how water is managed and reused. We are delivering complete, multi-decade infrastructure from day one and protecting both our customers' bottom lines and the environment."

"We are committed to supporting IWS's strategy and rapid growth," said Tom Rooney, the chairman of IWS. "The addition of Tetrasolv adds important new media filtration capabilities and significantly adds to the company's recurring revenue services. We are creating a powerful, and diversified solutions provider to the underserved mid-market segment."

The merger addresses a period of exceptional growth for Tetrasolv, driven by surging market demand across its core purification and remediation sectors including PFAS remediation. Joining IWS provides Tetrasolv with the corporate infrastructure, capital, and expanded engineering depth to scale alongside its customer base and execute larger, turnkey infrastructure programs.

"With the increasing demands and opportunities in the water and wastewater market, we found an ideal strategic partner in IWS," said Doug Dallmer, President of Tetrasolv. "Our customers will continue to rely on our proven Tetrasolv team for rentals, media services, field support, and engineered treatment systems, now backed by greater design-build, engineering, and nationwide service capabilities."

Tetrasolv will operate as a subsidiary of the IWS group, maintaining its manufacturing headquarters in Anderson, Indiana alongside its strategic service centers in Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The unified group will leverage its combined footprint to accelerate sustainable water reclamation and environmental remediation deployments nationwide.

The transaction closed on June 22, 2026.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

www.integratedwaterservices.com

Integrated Water Services, Inc., is the leader in modular, scalable process water and wastewater solutions for the mid-market at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with operations across the U.S. and Europe.

About Tetrasolv

www.tetrasolv.com

Founded in 1995, Tetrasolv is a premier provider of water treatment rental systems, custom-engineered filtration equipment, media removal and replacement services, and field support for industrial, municipal, environmental, and remediation applications. Operating from its 230,000-square-foot ASME-certified fabrication facility in Anderson, Indiana, and supported by service locations in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida, Tetrasolv delivers practical, turnkey treatment solutions across the United States.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

www.scienswater.com

Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of the IWS group, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and an office in London, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens has invested in platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.