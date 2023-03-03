Integrated Workplace Management System Global Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2030: Players Include Accruent, ARCHIBUS, AssetWorks, Causeway Technologies and Facilio

Mar 03, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market is projected to reach USD 11,058.15 million by 2030 from USD 4,133.78 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.08% during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Accruent LLC
- ARCHIBUS, Inc.
- AssetWorks LLC
- Causeway Technologies
- Facilio Inc.
- FM Solutions
- FM:Systems Group, LLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- iOFFICE, Inc.
- MRI Software, LLC
- Nuvolo
- Oracle Corporation
- Planon Group
- Rapal Oy
- SAP SE
- Service Works Global Ltd.
- Smartsheet Inc.
- Spacewell International NV
- Trimble Inc.
- VLogic Systems Inc.
- zLink, Inc.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Integrated Workplace Management System Market size was estimated at USD 1,525.56 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,700.75 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.96% to reach USD 4,044.81 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific Integrated Workplace Management System Market size was estimated at USD 1,259.40 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,418.24 million in 2023, at a CAGR 13.24% to reach USD 3,407.01 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Integrated Workplace Management System Market size was estimated at USD 1,348.81 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,510.01 million in 2023, at a CAGR 13.08% to reach USD 3,606.31 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Offering:
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
- System Integration and Deployment
- Solution
- Asset & Maintenance Management
- Environment Management
- Facilities & Space Management
- Project Management
- Real Estate & Lease Management
Deployment Type:
- Cloud
- On-premises
Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Vertical:
- BFSI
- Education
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Public Sector
- Real Estate & Construction
- Retail
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
