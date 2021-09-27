Integrated's New Podcast Series Offers 'Real Life' Insight to Breakaway Advisors

PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Advisors Network announced the release of their 'Journey to Independence' podcast series. "It's a conversation for advisors considering independence with advisors who have already made the leap. We feel that advisors considering independence are more receptive to hearing about the journey from a peer. We wanted to provide the opportunity for some of our advisors to share the worries and hesitations they had going independent. Hopefully, their stories will inspire other advisors and dispel some of the myths and fears," said podcast host and Integrated co-founder Linda Pix.

Integrated promotes a unique approach to the tuck-in model of advisor independence, offering the technology, services, and support needed to operate an independent advisory practice and 100% advisor ownership of their businesses. Integrated has significantly benefited from the trend of advisor flight to the RIA space, having more than doubled their assets under management in the last 18-months. This year Integrated ranked #4 in Smart Asset's list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Financial Advisor Firms.

"Our goal at Integrated is to truly deliver on our motto' Ownership without being on your own.' The podcast series is just another way to share our advisor community and their exceptional insights with advisors searching for a better way to service their clients and control their destiny. There is a better way," said Jason Inglis, President of Integrated.

Integrated's 'Journey to Independence' podcast series is available on Integrated's website, social media outlets, and major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

ABOUT INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK

Integrated is an SEC-registered investment adviser that strives to shape the future of financial services by empowering network advisors, team members, and alliance partners to create independent ownership opportunities for every financial professional through innovative strategies and unparalleled services. Integrated's "Everything but the Client" Advisor Solutions Platform delivers all the technology, services, and support for financial advisors to operate a successful and compliant independent advisory practice, empowering advisors with 100% ownership of their business and the freedom to focus on their clients.

