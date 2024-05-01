Integration Developer News Announces Summer 2024 Enterprise IT Virtual Summit Lineup

AI Deployment, Application Architecture, and Enterprise Integration & Infrastructure Summits will showcase 2024 Enterprise IT trends

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Developer News (IDN), the leader in multi-vendor virtual summits for Enterprise IT, has announced the lineup of virtual summits for Summer 2024.

"IDN has produced more than 150 Virtual Summits in the past 14 years. This summer's lineup looks strong, and each event will attract more than 1,000 attendees. If you are looking for Enterprise IT decision-makers working at large companies in North America, you do not want to miss these events," said Tom Donoghue, Publisher and CEO, IDN.



June 6:

AI Deployment Summit

Enterprise Strategies for AI Success













July 25:

Application Architecture Summit

Design, Build and Run Modern Enterprise Applications













August 22:

Enterprise Integration & Infrastructure Summit

Modern Integration & Infrastructure Powers Digital Transformation



For attendees, IDN Virtual Summits has long been a popular venue for leading industry experts to present their views on best practices, user adoption trends and the latest proven technologies. Each event offers attendees a lineup of experts, informative downloads and tech demos.

For sponsors, speakers receive a 30-minute session to present on enterprise trends in apps, data, integration, and infrastructure. "These virtual summits are a perfect way to build a pipeline and reach new companies planning new projects. They are easy to sponsor with proven results," Donoghue added.

Over the past 14 years, companies like Red Hat, IBM, Software AG, ServiceNow, Boomi and 50 other leading Enterprise IT vendors have participated in IDN Virtual Summits and trusted IDN for their Lead Generation. IDN has registered more than 160,000 IT decision-makers working at large companies, primarily in the USA.

IDN Virtual Summits (free to attendees) attract a broad range of enterprise IT decision-makers including CxOs, Solution Architects, Project Managers, Developers, and AI/ML practitioners. On average, IDN Virtual Summits attract about 1,000 registrations per event.

About Integration Developer News

Integration Developer News is proud to be the leading producer of Multi-Vendor Enterprise IT virtual summits for leading software solution providers and decision makers. Since 2009, IDN has produced more than 150 online summits, registering 160,000+ participants.

IDN Virtual Summits enables leading vendors to cost-effectively present their products and engage attendees with valuable resources (Videos, White Papers, Trials).

