STEVENSVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 2nd, Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech) held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at their Integration Facility, located in Queen Anne's County, to celebrate the 10,000 Sq Ft expansion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held both virtually through a YouTube Livestream and with limited physical attendance and safety measures in place. The catered event offered physical tours of the facility that highlights SealingTech's signature hardware products, and secure warehouse space with access-controlled clean rooms.

Video compilation of highlights from SealingTech's Integration Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held October 2nd, 2020. Chief Executive Officer of Sealing Technologies Inc, Ed Sealing (center), Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Whalen (right), and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Zick (left), officiate the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the SealingTech Integration Facility in Stevensville, MD.

Director of the Integration Facility, Jen Jenkins, said, "I have the honor of working at this newly expanded facility with an amazing team," as she opened the ceremony speech concluding with a few administrative announcements and safety precautions. Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Zick, and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Sealing, emphasized on the economic, job, and capability growth since their first contract, and concluded with the historical significance of the land.



"Queen Anne's county has been a great partner in helping make the investment to bring more employment opportunities to the county. The state of Maryland has been very good at bringing new technology jobs with places like Fort Meade, the NSA, DISA, and other areas that are leaders in DoD technology," Chief Executive Officer, Ed Sealing states, as he looks back on SealingTech's progression.

In 2016, SealingTech had its first contract to deploy a major DoD system across all 50 states. They were able to provide innovative engineering services with an emphasis on automating software deployment and speeding up production time. This reduced the 3-year-long turnaround time to less than 6 months and saved nearly $2M in labor and travel costs. Since then, the Integration Facility has provided efficient and secure customer solutions as they process tens of thousands of IT systems and custom-built hardware.

With the help of SealingTech's logistics partners, Commercial Carpet Logistics, LLC., they can provide a fleet of dozens of trucks to ensure customers receive secure, expedited, and dedicated GPS-tracked delivery across the East Coast for their secure supply chain needs. As SealingTech expands its customer base, service capabilities, and warehouse inventory, they can provide job growth in the technology sector to Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Ed Sealing concluded the ceremony explaining how the property was once a part of the now defunct Chesapeake Bay Hydraulic Model built by the US Army Core of Engineers in 1978. "The advent of modeling and simulation technology made that obsolete and took away the jobs and tourism that is supported here in the county. It's only fitting that this property once again supports the Army and DoD, only now technology is bringing the jobs in, rather than taking them away."

SealingTech offers modern and secure technology solutions to the federal government and private sector through custom hardware, software, and engineering services.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies Inc.

Related Links

www.sealingtech.com

