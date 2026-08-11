Integration Health Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Following its recognition on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, Integration Health has now earned a spot on the national Inc. 5000, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Health today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition builds on the company's earlier placement on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, and reflects continued national growth in its mission to expand access to life-saving ECMO and perfusion care. Integration Health ranked No. 1877 on this year's list.

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneur-driven businesses.

Integration Health ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the country on the 2026 national Inc. 5000 list Post this

"Moving from a regional recognition to a national one in the same year is a credit to our team and their dedication to expanding access to life-saving ECMO and perfusion care," said John Martin, CEO of Integration Health. "These programs are complex, and hospitals being able to tap into our clinical expertise, staffing network, and program support means they can offer this care sooner, more safely, and with more dependable coverage. Ultimately, behind every number on this list is a hospital that can now offer ECMO or perfusion support to patients who need it. That's what this growth represents to us."

Integration Health was formed in August 2025 as the strategic platform unifying Innovative ECMO Concepts (IEC) and perfusion services under one organization. Since then, the company has grown aggressively, completing the acquisition of ECMO Advantage in September 2025, combining the industry's two foremost ECMO service providers, and the acquisition of Perfusion Life in March 2026, which added a network of more than 1,300 credentialed perfusionists and significantly expanded the company's reach. That growth has positioned Integration Health as one of the largest ECMO and perfusion service providers in the country.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Integration Health

Integration Health specializes in delivering specialized staffing and end-to-end solutions for building, optimizing, and sustaining high-performing ECMO, perfusion, and NRP programs for health systems and organ procurement organizations nationwide. Currently, Integration Health works with over 100 facilities across nearly all 50 states and into Canada, providing hundreds of thousands of hours of bedside care and training over 1,000 providers annually. Through its specialized service lines, Integration Health maintains clinical excellence, seamless service delivery, and strategic partnerships that enable life-saving care when it matters most. For more information, visit www.integration.health or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Integration Health