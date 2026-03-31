Inc. Recognizes Integration Health as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southwest as National ECMO Access Expands

Integration Health is among the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the region, fueled by a mission to expand access to life-saving ECMO and perfusion care,

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Health today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The Inc. Regionals: Southwest list is published by Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, and recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

This recognition reflects what the Integration Health team has built over the past several years: a rapidly expanding platform that makes life-saving ECMO, perfusion, and transplant support services available to more hospitals, in more communities, across the country. The company's growth is the direct result of hospitals recognizing the need for specialized ECMO and perfusion support and choosing Integration Health as the partner to meet it.

Integration Health named one of the Southwest's fastest-growing companies, aiming to expand ECMO access nationwide. Post this

Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies on this year's Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent, adding 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

"Being named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest is humbling, but what it really represents is the number of hospitals that now have ECMO and perfusion capabilities they didn't have before — and the patients whose lives have been saved as a result," said John Martin, CEO of Integration Health. "We are growing because the need is enormous and we are meeting it. There are still hundreds of hospitals and millions of patients without access to these therapies, and that is what keeps us moving."

Integration Health was formed in August 2025 as the strategic platform unifying Innovative ECMO Concepts (IEC) and perfusion services under one organization. Since then, the company has grown aggressively, completing the acquisition of ECMO Advantage in September 2025, combining the industry's two foremost ECMO service providers, and the acquisition of Perfusion Life in March 2026, which added a network of more than 1,300 credentialed perfusionists and expanded the company's reach to over 100 facilities served across nearly all 50 states and Canada.

The company's mission is straightforward: expand access to therapies that save lives. ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) is an advanced life support therapy for patients in cardiac and respiratory failure, and demand for it is growing rapidly as hospitals increasingly recognize its clinical and financial value. Integration Health has positioned itself at the center of that expansion, providing the staffing, program development, education, and transport infrastructure that hospitals need to offer these therapies confidently and sustainably.

Integration Health's growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing. The company continues to expand its service offerings, deepen its national network of specialists, and pursue new opportunities to bring ECMO, perfusion, and transplant support to communities that have historically lacked access. Each new hospital partnership means new access for patients who would otherwise have nowhere to go — and that, more than any ranking, is what drives Integration Health forward.

The full Inc. Regionals: Southwest list is available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Integration Health

Integration Health specializes in delivering specialized staffing and end-to-end solutions for building, optimizing, and sustaining high-performing ECMO, perfusion, and NRP programs for health systems and organ procurement organizations nationwide. Currently, Integration Health works with over 100 facilities across nearly all 50 states and into Canada, providing hundreds of thousands of hours of bedside care and training over 1,000 providers annually. Through its specialized service lines, Integration Health maintains clinical excellence, seamless service delivery, and strategic partnerships that enable life-saving care when it matters most. For more information, visit www.integration.health or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Integration Health