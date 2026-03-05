Integration Health Acquires Perfusion Life to Strengthen Nationwide Perfusion Staffing Network

Acquisition Deepens Integration Health's Perfusion Staffing Capabilities Through Perfusion Life's Nationwide Perfusionist Network

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Health today announced the acquisition of Perfusion Life, a perfusion staffing network connecting hospitals with credentialed perfusionists across the U.S. and Canada. The acquisition expands Integration Health's perfusion platform, significantly grows the network of credentialed perfusionists available to its hospital partners, and brings the combined organization to more than 100 facilities served nationwide.

"Perfusion Life has built a large, trusted network and a model that gives hospitals reliable coverage when they need it," said John Martin, CEO of Integration Health. "Combining Perfusion Life's network with our existing perfusion capabilities means hospital partners can access an even deeper bench of credentialed professionals, with more flexibility and more geographic reach than ever before."

The acquisition brings Integration Health to more than 100 facilities served across nearly all 50 states and Canada. Post this

Perfusion Life has cultivated a network of more than 1,300 credentialed perfusionists and has earned a strong reputation among hospitals seeking dependable short-notice coverage and among perfusionists seeking flexibility and autonomy over their careers.

A Stronger Platform for Hospitals and Clinicians Alike

The acquisition deepens Integration Health's already robust perfusion staffing bench and extends its geographic reach. For Perfusion Life, joining Integration Health means its hospital partners gain access to a full suite of extracorporeal and clinical support services, while its clinician network gains access to a significantly expanded pool of hospital and OPO opportunities nationwide.

Together, Integration Health's full portfolio of services includes:

Specialized Clinical Staffing : Expert ECMO specialists, perfusionists, and ECMO program coordinators available for both short-term and long-term coverage

: Expert ECMO specialists, perfusionists, and ECMO program coordinators available for both short-term and long-term coverage NRP Services: Normothermic Regional Perfusion staffing and program development for organ procurement organizations and transplant centers

Normothermic Regional Perfusion staffing and program development for organ procurement organizations and transplant centers ECMO Program Development : Complete ECMO program start-up, policies and procedures, staff training, and revenue cycle optimization

: Complete ECMO program start-up, policies and procedures, staff training, and revenue cycle optimization ECMO Education and Training: Online courses, in-person simulation, bedside precepting, and continuing education programs

The acquisition of Perfusion Life follows Integration Health's September 2025 acquisition of ECMO Advantage and the August 2025 launch of the Integration Health platform. Each step has been driven by a single mission: expanding access to life-saving extracorporeal and clinical support services for hospitals, clinicians, and the patients who depend on them.

About Integration Health

Integration Health specializes in delivering specialized staffing and end-to-end solutions for building, optimizing, and sustaining high-performing ECMO, perfusion, and NRP programs for health systems and organ procurement organizations nationwide. Currently, Integration Health works with over 100 facilities across nearly all 50 states and into Canada, providing hundreds of thousands of hours of bedside care and training over 1,000 providers annually. Through its specialized service lines, Integration Health maintains clinical excellence, seamless service delivery, and strategic partnerships that enable life-saving care when it matters most. For more information, visit www.integration.health or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Integration Health