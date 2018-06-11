"Integration, Innovation and Ecological Cooperation" - The Inaugural CDP EcoSaaS Partners Summit is a Huge Success

Mr. Wayne Wang, Chairman, Founder and CEO of CDP Group, opened the summit with a speech entitled "Accelerating the Common Mission of the Industry - Forming a Digital Ecological Partnership". In his speech, Mr. Wang declared that the digital economy is the next growth point of the global economy. "The First Resource", Digital HR will drive the development of the industry, bolstering China's entire new economy. Mr. Winston Wenyan Ma, President and Chief Investment Officer of CSIC, shared new opportunities to be discovered in both traditional and emerging industries. "The Architect of China's Digitalized Medical Insurance System", Mr. Shi Yibing, Chairman and President of Wanda Information Co., Ltd., unveiled the digital medical security system for a digital China. Aaron Au, co-founder of SAP SuccessFactors and a global pioneer of HCM cloud computing, suggested HR will become the centre of enterprises. "China Enterprise Strategic Transformation Strategist", Mr. Haimeng Zhang, Senior Managing Partner of McKinsey Global, advised on taking a "talent-first view in the people-oriented era". "Expert on Cross-border M&A and Private Placement Advisories", Mr. John Ma, Managing Partner of CVCapital, discussed the current and emerging trends of enterprise development and investment, in particular the opportunities and challenges presented by the HR industry.

The Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce, Shanghai Pudong Sharing Centre (Platform) and HR Think Tank jointly launched the Silk Road Human Resources Service Center. The Silk Road Human Resources Service Center is an HR platform serving all enterprises along the Belt and Road to drive global enterprises and promote the globalization of the HR industry. CDP Group Vice President Phil Hou officially launched CDP Group's brand new EcoSaaS platform concept, resulting in much excitement and discussion at the summit. EcoSaaS partners at the summit committed to resource sharing on the EcoSaaS platform, boosting the HR industry and China's entire new economy.

With the advent of the era of globalization and intellectualization, China's digital economy faces unprecedented opportunities. CDP Group, as an innovative leader of human capital management services, actively advocates industry leaders in China and abroad to join the EcoSaaS global HR digital ecological platform. Through the EcoSaaS Biosphere, resources and forces are pooled from various industries, created by the strong and powerful, and reaching new heights in the global digital tide.

