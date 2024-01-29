Integration of AIDA Discovery Assistant with Relativity App Hub Marks a New Era in Legal Discovery

LAER AI's AIDA Discovery Assistant, now seamlessly integrated into the Relativity App Hub, brings an advanced AI-driven approach to legal discovery, redefining efficiency and precision for legal professionals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that signifies a significant advancement in legal technology, LAER AI announces the integration of its groundbreaking product, AIDA Discovery Assistant, with the Relativity App Hub. This integration represents a transformative step forward, offering the expansive global Relativity community sophisticated AI tools that streamline legal discovery and document review processes.

Key Features of AIDA:

Artificial Intelligence Discovery Assistant

  • Rapid Technology Assisted Review (TAR): AIDA delivers TAR results up to 12 times faster than conventional methods.
  • Customizable Training: Tailors the document review process to specific legal team requirements.
  • Interactive Conversational Interface: Provides immediate contextual understanding for efficient evidence identification.
  • Robust eDiscovery Administration: Ensures comprehensive management of the discovery process.
  • Enhanced Data Security: Adheres to stringent security standards, protecting sensitive legal data.

AIDA Discovery Assistant's integration into the Relativity App Hub brings a host of benefits to legal professionals. Its ability to process and analyze large volumes of data at unprecedented speeds dramatically reduces the time and effort required in document review. The customizable training feature allows legal teams to fine-tune the AI's performance to their specific needs, enhancing both the results' relevance and precision.

"Integrating AIDA with the Relativity App Hub is a significant milestone for LAER AI. It underscores our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions to the legal industry," says Igor Labutov, the CEO of LAER AI. "We are proud to bring our state-of-the-art AI capabilities to a wider audience, further enhancing the effectiveness of legal discovery and document review."

This development is a technological enhancement and a commitment to revolutionizing the legal discovery process, which has traditionally been one of the most costly and time-consuming in the eDiscovery Reference Model (EDRM). AIDA's user-friendly interface and advanced AI capabilities make it an indispensable tool for legal professionals navigating the complexities of modern legal challenges.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, LAER AI invites legal professionals attending Legalweek 2024 to experience AIDA's capabilities in person or to schedule virtual meetings to explore the technology in depth.

About LAER AI

Originating from the dynamic environment of Cornell Tech in New York City, LAER AI specializes in developing cutting-edge, proprietary machine learning and NLP solutions specifically tailored to revolutionize the legal sector, emphasizing the ediscovery and document review process. Founded in 2018 by distinguished machine learning and natural language processing experts Dr. Igor Labutov and Dr. Bishan Yang, LAER AI stands at the forefront of technological innovation in the legal domain. Both founders, alums of Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, have brought their extensive knowledge to spearhead the company's pioneering efforts.

A significant achievement in LAER AI's journey is its collaboration with and minority investment from Sullivan & Cromwell, a global AmLaw 25. This strategic alliance highlights LAER AI's cutting-edge technology integration into legal workflows, improving efficiency and precision in intricate legal cases, thereby instilling confidence in its capabilities.

To explore LAER AI's transformative solutions and the latest industry insights, visit www.laer.ai or follow LAER AI on LinkedIn.

