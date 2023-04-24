Integration of Akeyless Vault Platform and Thales' CipherTrust Data Security Platform Transforms Secrets Management

"Leading Data Security provider, Thales, chooses Akeyless Vault Platform for Secrets Management to provide comprehensive Data Protection"

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless , the leading provider of SaaS secrets management solutions, announces the seamless integration of its Akeyless Vault Platform with Thales' CipherTrust Data Security platform. This collaboration with Thales, the leading data protection vendor, is set to redefine the way sensitive credentials, certificates, and access keys are managed and protected in today's complex security landscape.

The innovative partnership offers Thales' customers a unified solution for data security across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The integration with Thales' CipherTrust Data Security platform provides exceptional value to businesses with the ability to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) of secrets management by up to 70%.

Akeyless fills a significant gap in the market with its SaaS Vault platform designed to simplify secrets management while providing high-grade security and flexibility for its customers. The Akeyless Vault Platform manages the full range of secrets, including credentials, access keys, and certificates. As a cloud-agnostic solution, Akeyless fits seamlessly into modern multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures, providing scalability, high-level support, and ease of use for businesses of all sizes. With the Secrets Management market currently underserved, Akeyless is poised to dominate this space and revolutionize how enterprises manage their critical data.



Key benefits of this integration include:

Mitigated data breach risks : Secure storage and access control for sensitive data such as passwords, API keys, and certificates to deter potential attackers.

: Secure storage and access control for sensitive data such as passwords, API keys, and certificates to deter potential attackers. Streamlined processes : Leverage the easy-to-deploy and highly adopted SaaS secrets management vault provided by Akeyless to efficiently handle sensitive data, enabling organizations to focus on core business activities.

: Leverage the easy-to-deploy and highly adopted SaaS secrets management vault provided by Akeyless to efficiently handle sensitive data, enabling organizations to focus on core business activities. Ensured compliance : Facilitate compliance with complex regulations and standards like SOC 2 Type 2. Akeyless Vault is NIST FIPS 140-2 certified.

: Facilitate compliance with complex regulations and standards like SOC 2 Type 2. Akeyless Vault is NIST FIPS 140-2 certified. Simplified secrets management: Automate time-consuming and error-prone processes, including tasks like rotating secrets, by eliminating manual and ad-hoc processes.

Automate time-consuming and error-prone processes, including tasks like rotating secrets, by eliminating manual and ad-hoc processes. Enhanced risk minimization : Empower security and governance teams to minimize risks and optimize security processes throughout their operations.

: Empower security and governance teams to minimize risks and optimize security processes throughout their operations. Unprecedented security: Safeguard sensitive credentials, such as passwords, API keys, and certificates, from unauthorized access, theft, or misuse by allowing only authorized workloads and applications to access them.

Safeguard sensitive credentials, such as passwords, API keys, and certificates, from unauthorized access, theft, or misuse by allowing only authorized workloads and applications to access them. Revolutionized management: Transform the management and security of machine-to-machine access credentials.

Transform the management and security of machine-to-machine access credentials. Enabled collaboration: Provide a centralized and secure platform for multiple teams or individuals to collaborate on projects requiring access to secrets.

"The Akeyless SaaS Vault has proven to be the preferred choice for both industry-leading Fortune 100 companies and small-medium enterprises to combat the pervasive challenge of Secrets Sprawl attack surfaces," said Oded Hareven, CEO & Co-founder of Akeyless. "Thales' integration of Akeyless SaaS secrets management solutions provides their customers with a streamlined approach to DevOps security, Cloud-based identity, and access management. This integration provides a powerful tool for Thales' customers to mitigate the risk of compromise, simplify compliance audits, and improve time-to-value."

"Integrating the Akeyless Vault Platform with the CipherTrust Data Security Platform enables protection for sensitive data such as passwords, API keys and certificates critical for today's enterprises. Partnering with Akeyless, a technology leader in the industry with a state-of-the-art secrets management solution, is a natural fit for Thales," said Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales.

To see a demo of the Akeyless Vault Platform-powered secrets management solution, visit Thales' booth #N-5369 and Akeyless.io's booth #1861 at RSA 2023 (April) or schedule a demo .

About Akeyless Security

Akeyless Security is the provider of Akeyless Vault Platform, the industry's leading secrets management as a service platform that provides DevOps and Infosec teams with a unified and secure way to manage credentials, certificates and keys used by machine identities in DevOps and cloud environments. The SaaS-based platform is built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments that allows infinite scalability while lowering total cost of ownership. In addition, it provides extensions for secure remote access, password manager, and data protection making it a comprehensive solution to address secrets sprawl. Built on patented and FIPS 140-2 innovation, Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC), the platform gives customers complete control over their secrets.

For more information, please visit Akeyless at Akeyless.io , or via LinkedIn

Media contact:

Rob Young, Marketing VP

[email protected]

+1 508-816-2729

SOURCE Akeyless