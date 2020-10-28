Integration of Movilitas.Cloud and NiceLabel Simplifies Serialized Label Printing for Highly Regulated Industries

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct., 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas today announced the integration of its Movilitas.Cloud with NiceLabel's cloud-based label printing solution to simplify serialized label printing for highly regulated industries. With 50% of all label printers globally shipped with NiceLabel technology and over 16 million labels printed on cloud-connected printers monthly, NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems. The integration delivers self-service label management functionality that helps ensure product integrity as goods move across the extended supply chain.

"Highly regulated industries, such as life sciences and agrochemicals, must meet industry and governmental requirements for product authentication. The Movilitas.Cloud and NiceLabel printing integration helps manufacturers, repackagers and wholesalers streamline compliance and label management," said Marc Blekkink, global head of business development for Movilitas.Cloud.

The integration provides a streamlined functionality that allows pharmaceutical stakeholders to create a print order of serialized or Serial Shipping Container Code (SSCC) labels in the required format directly within Movilitas.Cloud to any connected printer or from mobile devices in a warehouse. Label designs are centrally managed to provide standardized printing across multiple facilities and geographic locations. The combined cloud-based solution minimizes the hardware investment and IT resource requirement.

"At NiceLabel, we have created a cloud labeling platform that integrates with other cloud applications. This makes it easy to integrate a purpose-built label management system with other cloud-based business systems. The cloud-to-cloud integration capability allows Movilitas.Cloud and the NiceLabel's Label Cloud to work together seamlessly. This provides a scalable labeling solution that meets regulatory requirements and speeds the validation process for the life science and agrochemical industries," said Ken Moir, vice president of marketing at NiceLabel.

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. Through services, such as Movilitas.Cloud, or accelerators for SAP solutions, our clients maintain compliance and unlock data to realize greater efficiencies. For more information, visit movilitas.com.

About Nicelabel

NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems that help companies of all sizes improve the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. With the help of our label management systems, organizations are able to digitally transform their entire label printing and production process. The result is a leaner, more agile operation that enables companies to respond more quickly to changing market conditions and requirements, get products to market faster and compete more effectively in the sectors where they do business. To learn more about the, please visit nicelabel.com.

